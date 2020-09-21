Notebook: LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Updates Depth Chart and How Myles Brennan is Preparing for First Start

LSU coach Ed Orgeron wanted to make sure he didn't "overstate" himself on Monday when providing updates on players out with COVID-19. The Tigers' coach drew national headlines last week when he said he believed "most" of the team had already caught the virus and later clarified those statements saying some had tested positive.

On Monday, Orgeron said the team is currently "very low" on positive tests within the program as the Tigers are now five days away from taking on Mississippi State in game one.

"Right now we're in good shape, we have very few guys that are out because of COVID," Orgeron said.

The Tigers are also relatively clean on the injury front as defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory was the only player revealed throughout the press conference who is battling through an injury. Orgeron said Guillory suffered a high ankle sprain during camp that's left him "gimpy."

Injuries of course weren't the only topics of discussion on Monday. With it being the first week, the depth chart, Myles Brennan and freshmen starters were major topics of conversation. Here's a rundown of some of the highlights.

Depth Chart Updates for Defensive Line, Cornerback, Running Back

Orgeron gave some pivotal updates on what the depth chart will look like on Saturday, a full version of which can be found below.

Notable depth chart updates include defensive end Ali Gaye, who will start opposite Andre Anthony at defensive end, Cordale Flott at cornerback and Chris Curry as the starting running back.

In regards to Gaye, the 6-foot-6, 262-pound defensive end was in a battle all offseason with Travez Moore, BJ Ojulari and Phillip Webb for the left defensive end spot opposite Andre Anthony. Orgeron said that Gaye really made a push in recent weeks to earn the starting spot but that he and Moore will receive equal snaps on Saturday.

"I like his range, he's smart, works hard every day, very humble young man, physical at the point of attack and a very good pass rusher," Orgeron said of Gaye. "He had a batted ball for an interception the third play of our scrimmage Friday."

Orgeron also mentioned that defensive tackle Neil Farrell, who opted into the 2020 season last week, is in shape which was one of the primary concerns with him being away from the team for a month. Farrell is expected to compete with Glen Logan, Siaki Ika and Joseph Evans for snaps but Orgeron said that those three have the upper hand in the rotation.

"I don't know if he (Farrell) is going to be ready," Orgeron said. "I think Tuesday and Wednesday are going to be some big days for him."

The cornerback position was a position group that was really interesting to see come together from a depth perspective. Orgeron said on Monday to expect Cordale Flott to start in the nickel, which would make Elias Ricks the starter on the outside opposite Derek Stingley Jr.

Orgeron also said that Jay Ward could see some snaps in the nickel but that Flott and Ricks would be the two guys the team will run with primarily.

Running back Chris Curry, who was recently awarded the No. 18 jersey, will also likely be the first running back seen on the field Orgeron said. Curry has earned that title through his leadership but don't expect LSU to go against the grain.

All along Orgeron has said this will be a by committee group unless someone really overtakes the other two.

"I do consider Tyrion [Davis-Price] and John [Emery] as starters," Orgeron said. "I think they'll get equal reps and are going to compliment each other really well and eventually as the season goes along, let's see who our lead back is."

How is Myles Brennan preparing for First Career Start at Quarterback?

We've known for months who LSU's 2020 opening day starter would be behind center and after patiently waiting three years for his shot, Brennan will finally get to take the field as a starter. Orgeron has said numerous times this offseason the team trusts Myles and that he's ready to lead this high powered offense.

"He has a strong arm, probably a stronger arm than Joe Burrow. Can extend plays with his feet, is learning the offense. I think the spring kind of hurt him, not being with his receivers but I think he did a good job of catching up,"Orgeron said. "He was very accurate with the football in all three scrimmages."

Now that he's had a few months with his receivers, where they'd go off campus to get in extra work, the only thing that Orgeron and LSU fans alike have to wait and see is just what he looks like when out on the field for the first time.

"The only thing we don't know and I do believe he's going to do very well is how he'll do in the fire. I trust Myles, he's become a leader. The short passing game is a strength, the deep ball is something he's very good at," Orgeron said.

Orgeron Talks About Freshman Arik Gilbert and Elias Ricks Earning Starting Spots

LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond has seen his fair share of elite defensive backs in his time with the Tigers' program. So when he starts praising a particular player and the job they're doing, Orgeron's ears perk up.

The latest player Raymond has hyped up to Orgeron and the coaching staff is Ricks, the long, rangy corner who will start opposite Stingley.

"Elias has shown tremendous improvement, he's up to around 6-foot-2, 6-foot-3 right now so he's long, very smart corner," Orgeron said. "Great ball skills, learning the technique and when Corey brags about you that means you're doing really, really well. He's learning the communication, learning the checks and I think throwing him in the fire of the SEC is something he'll be able to do."

Gilbert has been one of the most talked about freshmen in recent memory and figures to be a prime target for Brennan this season. The comparisons to him have been varied but Orgeron doesn't want to put too much pressure on him though he doesn't deny he's a unique talent.

"I haven't had a tight end like him in my coaching career," Orgeron said. "Some people compare him to Calvin Johnson, I'm not comparing him to Calvin Johnson but he's that type of football player, has that type of body, can do those type of things. His stature and skillset are similar to Calvin Johnson."