Report: LSU Cornerback Derek Stingley Good to Go for Pro Day

A Lisfranc injury may have cut his junior season at LSU short but star cornerback Derek Stingley is ready to make his long awaited return to the field for pro day. The Tigers cornerback has "fully recovered" from his injury according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Stingley, the only LSU player in the mix for first round consideration in this month's draft, has seen his stock take a little bit of a hit in recent weeks. Not being able to workout at the NFL Combine, many came out of that week with Stingley dropping from a consensus top 10 pick to really anywhere from that 10-25 range in the first round.

There's no doubt Stingley is one of the most talented prospects in the class when fully healthy and a good showing at the pro day on April 6 might get his draft placement back in a more accurate place. Teams are wary of his recent injury history and somewhat inconsistent play over the last two seasons, causing some of the slippage in his recent draft projections. As an example, ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum had Stingley falling all the way to No. 24 for the Dallas Cowboys while Mel Kiper had Stingley at No. 11 in his most recent mock draft.

Stingley has elite athletic ability and a player who has the potential to be a superstar cornerback in the NFL with his equally impressive technique and ball skills that were on display during his freshman season. In 2019, Stingley was a consensus All-American after a six interception season that also included 15 passes defended, locking down some of the most talented players in the country.

NFL teams will show up ready for Stingley to show off more of those skills and return to the kind of player he has shown to be in the past.