LSU Dismantles Purdue 63-7 in Citrus Bowl Showdown

It was the dominant finish this LSU football program needed to end the 2022 season. After dismantling the Purdue Boilermakers 63-7 in the Citrus Bowl, the Tigers will carry the momentum into the offseason before gearing up for spring ball.

The Bayou Bengals handled business from start to finish. With Jayden Daniels getting the start and punching Purdue in the gut on the second drive, this squad never looked back, utilizing their balanced offensive attack through all four quarters.

Here are the quick hits from LSU’s Citrus Bowl victory:

Jayden Daniels, Garrett Nussmeier Control Tempo

Despite Daniels getting the start, Brian Kelly and LSU elected to go with a two-man system on Monday with Garrett Nussmeier receiving significant snaps.

After the Tigers went three and out on their first drive, both Daniels and Nussmeier led LSU to five straight touchdown drives.

It was a dominant showing for the two. Connecting with Malik Nabers and Mason Taylor on a number of deep balls across the middle, the pair of quarterbacks looked exceptional.

Daniels finished the night going 12-of-17 on passing attempts with 139 yards and a touchdown. The dual threat signal-caller also added 67 yards on six attempts.

For Nussmeier, it was about as solid of a performance as we’ve seen from the redshirt freshman. Carrying his success from the SEC Championship Game, Nussmeier finished the night with 173 yards on 11-of-15 attempts.

The Malik Nabers Game

Sophomore wide receiver Malik Nabers had the best game of his LSU career on Monday. Aside from dismantling the Boilermakers secondary at wideout, the Tigers added some trickery for him, adding in a few passes.

He went for 9 catches, 163 yards and 1 TD at wide receiver while also going 2-of-2 passing for 50 yards and 1 TD. The Tigers were having fun in this one, with offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock going with the “Philly Special” where Nabers passed the ball to Jayden Daniels for a touchdown.

On top of it all, Nabers eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on the season. After taking a quick pass from Nussmeier 75 yards to the endzone, it brought Nabers’ season total to 1,017 yards receiving yards.

Nabers is the latest Tiger to achieve this feat since both Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase both did in the 2019 National Championship season.

Defensive Dominance

Though the Boilermakers were as depleted as they come in a bowl game, without their starting quarterback, All-American wide receiver and more, LSU came out and did what they were supposed to do against an inferior opponent.

With questions surrounding the Tigers secondary, Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Greg Brooks and Major Burns answered the call. Bernard-Converse and Brooks came up with interceptions of their own while Burns made a few big-time pass break ups.

The secondary was outstanding, holding Purdue to less than 200 yards passing, but the defensive line also made big plays when this program needed them most. Without both BJ Ojulari and Ali Gaye, we saw Jacobian Guillory, Sai’vion Jones and Mekhi Wingo make plays.

Jones proved he will be a major contributor next season. Holding the Boilermakers to under 100 rushing yards, this unit proved they’ve got next heading into 2023, able to carry the success from this season over.

The Tigers outgained the Boilermakers 594-256, looking nearly flawless on both sides of the football throughout all four quarters.

Final Thoughts

It was the season finale this program needed as they transition to the future. Offensively, the Tigers made the most of their opportunities and executed when needed. For both Daniels and Nussmeier to showcase their diverse skill sets was a major victory for this squad.

Defensively, it was what Brian Kelly and defensive coordinator Matt House expected. Utilize your weapons and don’t allow explosive plays.

The Tigers will continue putting the final touches on their roster via the transfer portal as they prepare for spring football in the next few months.