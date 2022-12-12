LSU DL Mekhi Wingo Named to AP All-American Third Team

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo came to Baton Rouge with SEC experience. After becoming an All-Freshman selection in a loaded SEC last season at Missouri, the gifted pass rusher was prepared for a new journey.

Fast forward to the end of the 2022 season and Wingo has been named an AP All-American in his first season with LSU.

Wingo came to Death Valley prepared to be challenged, joining an LSU defensive line that had been ranked among the best of them in all of college football.

“I was just looking for a spot where everyone is held accountable,” Wingo said during fall camp. “LSU, when I hit the portal and they offered me, it just felt like the right decision. Coach Kelly and everything he’s done for the programs he’s been to and the tradition here. I felt like if I could add my talent to a group of guys like this we’d be unstoppable.”

He joined a front four headlined by BJ Ojulari, Maason Smith, Jaquelin Roy and Ali Gaye. With Ojulari and Smith being All-American candidates, it gave Wingo two players to learn from this season.

But that wasn't the case. After Smith went down with a torn ACL in the season opener, Wingo filled in and elevated this defensive line to new heights on his way to All-American status.

“We’ve been gelling fine. I used the spring to get to know those guys and know how they play and what they like to do,” Wingo said during fall camp. “I’ve learned a lot watching them, watching Maason and J-Roy in the run game because they had been coached better at it then what I was coming in. Just watching them, my run game went through the roof.”

The Missouri transfer wasn't scared of competition. Understanding how versatile his game is, coming to LSU on a mission, Wingo was prepared for the battles in practice.

He’s confident in his craft and understands the challenges that will occur when surrounded by so many talented players at his position.

“If you feel you are who you are then you can go anywhere in the country and be you,” Wingo said. “So it really wasn’t ‘oh they have these guys.’ No, I wanna go play with these guys and try to win a national championship.”

Wingo has the chance to make advancements in his game alongside gifted athletes during his LSU career, but defensive line coach Jamar Cain will also play a major role in his development. Cain has received tremendous praise from this position group, including Wingo.

“That’s my guy. We’re always arguing about Lebron and Steph Curry, things like that,” Wingo said of his relationship with Cain. “He’s a cool dude and he treats everybody fairly so that’s what I appreciate about him. He’s a great coach, very knowledgeable about the game. He’s a younger coach so he’s not gonna try to kill us. He knows how to get effective work out of us and what we need.”

Despite the Tigers being loaded at the defensive line position in 2022, Wingo will be the leader come next season after establishing his superstar status.

His work ethic and dedication to the weight room have had the LSU coaches raving about the youngster and he'll be in charge of carrying the load even more in 2023 alongside Maason Smith.