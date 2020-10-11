LSU Football Plummets Out of the AP Top 25 Following Loss to Missouri

LSU is out of the AP top 25 following its latest loss to Missouri. The purple and gold were previously ranked No. 17 in the country after a loss to Mississippi State and win over Vanderbilt.

But following a 45-41 loss in Columbia, allowing 580 yards of offense in the process, LSU has fallen out of the AP Poll completely for the first time since 2017. The Tigers become the first team since 2011 to drop out of the top 25 the year after winning a national championship.

“We couldn't stop anybody, really a poor showing on defense," Orgeron said after the game. "We've gotta coach better No. 1, players gotta make plays, receivers left wide open down field and it was embarrassing. We've gotta get it fixed."

Other SEC teams in the top 25 are Alabama (No. 2), Georgia (No. 3), Florida (No. 10), Texas A & M (No. 11), Auburn (No. 14) and Tennessee (No. 18).

LSU now travels Gainesville to take on the No. 10 Gators who feature a high powered offense. Coincidentally, the last time LSU fell out of the top 25, it traveled to Florida and picked up a win the week after.

“I think we're going through some pretty adverse situations right now and it's only going to make us stronger," Myles Brennan said. "We're gonna fight week-to-week and we're gonna fix the things we need to fix and stick together as a team. That's how it's gonna go."





Here are the full top 25 rankings:

1-Clemson

2-Alabama

3-Georgia

4-Notre Dame

5-UNC

6-Ohio St

7-Okla St

8-Cincinnati

9-Penn St

10-Florida

11-Tex A & M

12-Oregon

13-Miami

14-Auburn

15-BYU

16-Wisc

17-SMU

18-Tennessee

19-Michigan

20-Iowa St

21-Louisiana

22-Kansas St

23-Virginia Tech

24-Minnesota

25-USC