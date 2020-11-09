An Early Look at LSU Football's Matchup With Alabama

The early odds for LSU-Alabama weren't very favorable as the Tigers enter Saturday's matchup as 24.5-point underdogs to the visiting Crimson Tide, according to Fanduel sportsbook. That spread directly represents the direction both the Alabama and LSU programs have gone in this season.

With the exception of Ole Miss, Alabama has crushed every team in its path to a perfect 6-0 record and No. 2 ranking in the AP poll. Meanwhile, LSU has struggled to stop any opposing offense, with the lone exception being Vanderbilt in week two.

Consistent mistakes are the primary reasons for the purple and gold's struggle to a 2-3 record this season as more times than not, the Tigers are beating themselves. Miscommunication, missed assignments and missed tackles are all clear issues on the defensive side of the ball. Those are all issues that have nothing to do with the opponent's scheme or execution but rather the defense just not making the right plays.

LSU's defense has been overwhelmed in all five games this season, allowing 7.19 yards per play, fourth worst in the country. That doesn't bode well with the team hosting an electric offense like the Crimson Tide.

"Missed assignments, confusion for sure, and then execution. Guys just not doing their job. Some of the plays that Auburn scored on us, we ran the same exact plays in practice with the same exact people," Orgeron said last week. "Some of the stuff was new. The stuff that's new, we've got to make better adjustments on it. It's a combination of everything. Yes, it's been a common factor in every game."

The Crimson Tide have as many as three Heisman trophy candidates in quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris and receiver DeVonta Smith. On offense, Alabama hasn't scored less than 38 points in any game this season and leads the nation in points per game (47.2), is No. 3 in total offense, averaging 555.2 yards per game and 7.95 yards per play, which is No. 1 in the country as well.

Jones in particular is turning heads as he's tossed for 2,196 yards and 16 touchdowns while completing 78.5% of his passes in Alabama's perfect start to the season.

Offensively, there will be some opportunity to put up some points, but it has to start with improved play by the LSU offensive line, a devotion to getting the running game off the ground and mistake free football from the freshmen quarterbacks. The news isn't looking great for junior Myles Brennan to make his return to the lineup this week, meaning TJ Finley and Max Johnson will likely get the nod behind center.

Both have shown flashes but in order to compete with the No. 2 team in the country, mistake free football is an absolute must. Finley has proven to play well for four quarters, turning in a solid performance against South Carolina. Orgeron said on Wednesday that Finley and Johnson will be in an open competition as long as Brennan is out.

After just an 11-point showing against Auburn, the LSU offense will want to prove that's an outlier and not a trend of what's to come without Brennan in the lineup. Between Terrace Marshall, Arik Gilbert, Kayshon Boutte, Jaray Jenkins and John Emery, the weapons are there for a bounce back performance.

But Alabama has also had two weeks to prepare for LSU and Nick Saban has proved over the years to always be ready for whatever the Tigers throw at him.

"They’ve got good young players. They’ve got a lot of good players," Saban said over the bye week. "They’re capable of beating anybody in the country, there’s no doubt about that. I think they’ve had some growing pains but they’re all very talented and very capable."