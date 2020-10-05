An Early Look and What to Expect in No. 17 LSU Football's Matchup with Missouri

LSU got back on track this past weekend with a dominant road outing against Vanderbilt. It was a game that saw significant, noteworthy strides by the program and now that week three is here, LSU's home game against Missouri is about maintaining the rhythm that was found this past weekend.

It's a second straight game where LSU should and likely will be heavy favorites as it's been a rough start for the Tigers up north who have started the 2020 season with back-to-back losses to Alabama and Tennessee.

Missouri is somewhat in the midst of a quarterback controversy as junior Shawn Robinson and redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak have played in both losses this season. The offense is in dire straights as Missouri ranks No. 13 in points per game in the SEC through two games, averaging 15.5 points a contest. The 333 yards per game the team averages doesn't fare much better, ranking No. 11 in the conference.

Robinson and Bazelak have combined for just one touchdown this season and completing 62% of their passes. LSU will likely need to prepare for both options, which could make it difficult but neither are very proficient in the run game so the focus will be through the air. Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said the team could elect to rotate quarterbacks moving forward.

Missouri is more of a pass first offense than run first though senior Larry Rountree is a name to keep an eye on in the backfield. He has 151 yards on the ground through two games and will be a potential x-factor player on Saturday.

As for the defensive side of the ball, Missouri is surrendering 33.5 points in its first two games. In its most recent loss to Tennessee, Missouri was gashed by the Volunteers on the ground, allowing 242 yards and four touchdowns.

It wouldn't be a bit surprising to see the purple and gold try to establish the run for a second straight game and after coming off his first 100-yard game, John Emery should see the field first. Missouri is led by linebacker Nick Bolton, who has recorded 25 tackles in two games.

“We can’t win a game until we stop beating ourselves and execute at a high level,” Bolton said after the Tennessee loss. “Until we start doing that, it’s going to be hard to win football games, especially in this conference.”

Senior safeties Tyree Gillespie and Joshuah Bledsoe return to sure up the back end of the defense but the pass defense has been inconsistent to say the least. Missouri couldn’t hold Mac Jones and Alabama at bay, allowing Jones to complete 75% of his passes and two touchdowns in the win for the Crimson Tide.

LSU of course rides in with newfound confidence on the offensive end after an efficient performance from Myles Brennan and company against the Commodores. Through his first two career starts, no LSU quarterback has ever thrown more touchdowns (7), completed more passes (50) or thrown for more yards (682) than Brennan.

“We improved on something every single day and that's what's important for this team. Like coach O says, we're an ascending football team and we're gonna get better every single day," Brennan said.