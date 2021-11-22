Report: LSU Cornerback Elias Ricks to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

With every coaching search comes some sort of roster overhaul but the Tigers lost a significant piece to next year's puzzle. Cornerback Elias Ricks has become the latest player to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal according to Rivals Sam Spiegelman.

The sophomore All-American was one of the breakout stars for the Tigers as a freshman in 2020, recording 20 tackles and four interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. A long cornerback with phenomenal ball skills and footwork, Ricks and junior Derek Stingley returned as one of the top duos in the country but injuries soured what could've been a potentially phenomenal season.

Unfortunately a lingering leg injury has kept Stingley out for all but three games this season and as the year spiraled out of control, it was finally decided a lingering shoulder injury for Ricks would need surgery.

Ricks now joins receiver Koy Moore and linebacker Navonteque Strong as the third player to enter the portal since the news of Ed Orgeron's departure from the program became official. It's another huge blow to the future of this secondary that still looks very bright.

The growth of defensive backs Jay Ward, Cordale Flott and Dwight McGlothern has been extremely important for the future of the secondary. Flott could slide right back in as an outside corner with Ward and then sophomore safety Sage Ryan in the back to handle safety duties. That's a pretty lethal combination in the secondary if all of the chips fall right.

But the news of Ricks proves that no position is set in stone until LSU hires a new coach and all of the chips fall in the weeks to follow. LSU can match up to seven transfers that leave the program this offseason which bodes well for a roster that's thinning out by the week.