LSU Running Back John Emery Back With Team, Offensive Line Making Progress

Little by little more clarity and information is trickling out about some of the biggest question marks facing this LSU team entering the spring.

A number of interesting revelations came out of this assistant coaching staff over the last few days, starting with running back John Emery, who is back with the team and training hard according to running backs coach Frank Wilson.

Emery missed the entire 2021 season after being ruled academically ineligible and being denied multiple waivers that would allow him to play during the season. It was really the first of many big blows the Tigers suffered last year with much of the talk around fall camp being about how much Emery had developed during the offseason.

"He's healthy, he's practicing and improving," Wilson told reporters on Thursday.

If Emery can stay eligible and healthy this season, he should assume a primary role in this offense as a potential dual threat option out of the backfield. The Tigers do have more depth this year with the addition of Penn State transfer Noah Cain as well as returning sophomores Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin, who gained experience as true freshmen.

The other bit of juicy news to surface came up front on the offensive line where some clarity on the center position was presented. LSU doesn't have a traditional center with experience at the college level but offensive line coach Brad Davis says there are multiple players who are training for reps at that spot.

Charles Turner, Garrett Dellinger, Fitzgerald West, Marlon Martinez, Kimo Makane'ole and Spencer Payne are all training to earn reps at center per Brody Miller of The Athletic. Additionally, transfer East Tennessee State senior Tremond Shorts will play guard for the Tigers. Though it's still very early in the process, Davis likes the versatility and strengths of this offensive line.

"We've got to continue to enhance the level of ability in our room. That's developing the guys on the roster now, it's also recruiting guys with some of the physical traits we need," Davis said. "The second piece and what has lacked in years past is competitiveness. There's nothing to me that makes a player better than having to every day compete for your job. Our guys in the room understand they have to earn it every day."

The general thought and hope is that a full offseason with Davis will really help this group improve dramatically and in turn, put this offense in a much better place come fall. Brian Kelly has always produced elite offensive line rooms and getting to see how this group connects starting next month will be one of the stories to follow in spring.