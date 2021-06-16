Offensive Tackle Emery Jones Enjoying Recent Success at LSU Camp, Rise Up 2022 Recruiting Boards

Baton Rouge native Emery Jones continues to see his stock soaring throughout this summer’s recruiting cycle. The four-star offensive lineman out of Catholic High asserted his dominance in last week’s LSU football camp, proving why he is one of the best in the nation.

Jones is listed at 6-foot-4, 330 pounds while being viewed as one of the top interior offensive line prospects in Louisiana as he continues to become a household name. Boasting offers from Alabama, Florida State, Auburn and many others, LSU is heavily in the mix to land yet another top talent in the state.

With LSU already landing the state’s top offensive lineman in Will Campbell and another in Newman's Bo Bordelon, the two as well as LSU quarterback commit Walker Howard are no doubt heavily recruiting Jones to take his talents to Death Valley.

"We're just trying to get to know each other a little bit more," Jones told LSUCountry last summer. "We really talk a lot about how much they want to learn about the culture over there. Learning the X's and O's and just trying to learn how they do things and operate is kind of the next step for me."

During the first week’s LSU OL/DL camp, Bordelon and Campbell both looked as dominant as ever, with hopes of the two teaming up in order to protect Howard for years to come in Tiger Stadium. Jones looked very similar during his camp appearance this last weekend and is expecting great personal growth in his game this offseason.

Jones, a two-sport athlete playing both basketball and football for Catholic High, showcased his elite footwork throughout LSU’s football camp, giving him the edge against high-profile defenses last weekend.

"I think I’m best with my hands," Jones told 247sports. “I feel like I can use my hands better than most people that I play. I also add agility and quick feet to be able to stay on faster defenders. I think I need to get better at getting my pad level a little lower when base blocking."

His phenomenal footwork and twitchy movements at the line of scrimmage give him the ability to protect the quarterback while having tremendous balance with such a large frame. At 330 pounds, Jones already has displayed his incredible strength and ability to keep defenders in front of him.

Taking official visits to Florida State, Tennessee and Arkansas already this month, Jones’ recruitment looks to be wide open, though most crystal balls anticipate the Baton Rouge native to stay home to play for the Tigers.

With LSU’s 2022 recruiting class ranking amongst the best in the nation, the addition of Jones could put the Tigers over the top. As an influx of talent is coming in on both sides of the ball, Coach Orgeron and his staff are slowly putting together yet another championship caliber roster.