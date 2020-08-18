SI.com
LSUCountry
Video: LSU Football Hits the Field for Second Day of Fall Practice

Glen West

LSU was back on the field for the second day of fall practice and there’s plenty to be excited about by the latest footage. With media not allowed to watch a portion of practice yet, the video team at LSU sports continues to send updates throughout camp.


The highlights from practice on Tuesday featured the offensive and defensive line. In his first press conference of the fall season, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters that junior Tyler Shelvin is currently 370 pounds and that the team is trying to get him to lose a little weight before the season starts.


It’s been a rough 10 days for the d-line depth in particular as Neil Farrell opted out of the season a week ago and Orgeron revealed on Tuesday that Justin Thomas has left the team.


Running backs were also heavily praised by Orgeron, particularly freshman Kevontre Bradford, who’s leaving an impression on running backs coach Kevin Faulk.

Man, has he surprised me," Orgeron said. “As far as his toughness, his athleticism, his speed. I think we have four excellent running backs. We will use all of them, and they have an excellent running back coach in Kevin Faulk.”

On the offensive line, Orgeron was very complimentary on Tuesday. He said that left tackle Dare Rosenthal has looked the part of a great tackle during the fall. With Austin Deculus out for “a little bit,” Charles Turner and Marcus Dumervil are taking the snaps at right tackle, Liam Shanahan is at center, Ed Ingram at left guard and Chasen Hines at right guard.

“Those guys, they're doing good," Orgeron said on Off the Bench. "Young guys that are doing well, filling in. Again, Austin's going to be our starter. But those guys gotta be able to provide depth in the rotation. So this is good for us."


Orgeron was asked once again about the potential of a season being carried out in full and his response remained the same.

"I am convinced we are going to play," Orgeron said Tuesday. "I think it's the best thing to do. I think it's the right thing. Again, I'm not a doctor and it's not my decision. But I am convinced, yes."


Video and photo courtesy of LSU sports.

Football

