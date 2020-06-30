LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says Program Feels "Really Good" About Recruiting, 2021 Class It Could Potentially Sign

Ed Orgeron has been around the college football game long enough that not much will surprise him. When something unexpected happens, Orgeron's ability to pivot and make the requisite adjustment has been a strong part of his success with the program the last couple of years.

The news out of the LSU program has been both good and bad as the Tigers. Last week began by earning a commitment highly touted 2021 offensive tackle Garrett Dellinger but was dampened when sophomore linebacker Marcel Brooks decided to enter his name in the transfer portal on Friday.

The Brooks news in particular was shocking but it had been reported that the Texas native wanted to be closer to home which made a big impact into his decision.

"Marcel is a great young man, I recruited him out of Texas but I think he wanted to be closer to home," Orgeron said on "Off the Bench" Tuesday. "He left here on a very good note and we wish him nothing but the best."



On the flip side, the Dellinger commitment was huge for the program as he's not only the first offensive lineman to commit to LSU out of the 2021 class but he's one of the higher ranked o-linemen to the Tigers in recent memory.

Dellinger said that the relationship that offensive line coach James Cregg built with him and his family factored heavily into him choosing the LSU program. Orgeron raved about Cregg's recruiting skills, calling him one of the hardest workers and the best o-line coach in the country.

"Whatever it takes for him to get where he needs to go, he does it. A tremendous job with the parents, he covers all bases of recruiting, he's worked as about as hard as a recruiter as I've seen. This year is a great year for offensive linemen," Orgeron said.

Orgeron and the coaching staff is hoping that Dellinger is just the first of many offensive linemen to fall their way. While the class isn't particularly deep in Louisiana from an offensive line perspective, Orgeron said the work that Cregg has done out of state will pay off for the program.

Most of the players that LSU is pursuing, not only in this class but in future classes as well, come from that Midwest region of the country in Michigan and Ohio. Some of the big name prospects LSU is in the fold for are Tristan Leigh, Tommy Brockermeyer, James Brockermeyer, Amarius Mims and Rocco Spindler.

"We feel very good about the guys we are recruiting, we feel really good about James Cregg who is one of the best offensive line coaches in the country," Orgeron said. "We looked at the guys in the draft, the guys that were having success and Jack Marucci did a study. He found that the o-linemen were coming from the Midwest."

Orgeron also talked the defensive line and why there is an abundance of talent in Louisiana from a recruiting perspective on that side of the ball.

The Tigers are currently in the mix for top-20 player Maason Smith our of Terrebone and recently picked up a commitment from defensive end Saivion Jones out of Saint James.

"Most of the great defensive linemen at LSU have been from Louisiana," Orgeron said. "We're excited about the class we could sign because I think this [the 2020 class] is the best defensive class we've signed. In fact I know it is and we think 2021 is a strong defensive line class in Louisiana as well."

An abundance of talent up front for the defense is vitally important to seeing Bo Pelini's 4-3 defense come to fruition. The Tigers are loaded up front with talented veterans like Tyler Shelvin, Glen Logan and Neil Farrell manning the interior defensive line, talented newcomers Jaquelin Roy, Jacobian Guillory and edge rushers BJ Ojulari and Phillip Webb on the outside.

"It was time for us to move to the 4-3, we feel that it used our speed and our talent and I got the best 4-3 coach in all of football," Orgeron said. "He's very smart, he's brought energy and our guys love him so we're excited about it."

The week of Fourth of July is being treated as a vacation week for LSU and the staff after a few weeks of being back in the weight room.