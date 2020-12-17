LSU Football Successfully Flips Auburn Running Back Commit Armoni Goodwin

Tigers addition of Goodwin the second running back commit of the 2021 class

LSU already has running back Corey Kiner committed to the 2021 class but on Wednesday the rich got richer as the Tigers successfully flipped Auburn running back commit Armoni Goodwin.

When Auburn relieved head coach Gus Malzahn of his duties last week, it immediately put a strain on the incoming recruiting class. Goodwin was one of the commits to back off and re-evaluate and Ed Orgeron and company jumped at the opportunity to sign the Trussville, Alabama native.

An SI99 prospect, Goodwin is a talented but short back, much like Kiner with a strong, compact body.

"Goodwin is a low center of gravity runner with great balance and burst in between the tackles,” SI recruiting director John Garcia said. “He has home run ability and can hold his own in the passing game and local sources say the way the Tigers utilized Clyde Edwards-Helaire (sp) was a big reason he opted for the out-of-state Tigers instead of Auburn.”

Here is Goodwin's SI All-American player profile and scouting report:

Frame: Short, squatty build, thick build that reminds a great deal of former Auburn running back Tre Mason.



Athleticism: Goodwin ran a 10.78 as an eighth grader and has several sub-11.0 times in the 100-meter dash since then. That long speed shows up on film, with Goodwin showing the ability to outrun defenses if he gets the edge or gets a step in space.

Instincts: Goodwin has enough foot quickness to make defenders miss on the perimeter, but his game is more about running north-south. The Hewitt-Trussville standout displays impressive vision and anticipation, which leads to him making a number of last-second vertical cuts that leave defenders grasping at air.

Polish: Goodwin uses his lack of height to his advantage, showing patience and staying behind his blockers until he's ready to explode vertically. His feet never stop moving, which combines with his lower body strength to make him an excellent finisher in the run game. Goodwin uses his height to his advantage, and he’s hard to get clean shots on.

Bottom Line: Goodwin's game is ideally suited for the Auburn offense, which wants backs that can hammer defenses between the tackles as well as they can hit home runs. Goodwin missed all but three games in 2019 with an injury, but rushed for 1,458 yards and 15 touchdowns as a sophomore in Alabama’s highest classification (7A).