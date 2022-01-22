Skip to main content

Why Tight End is a Must Focus for LSU to Close 2022 Class Strong

Tigers keying in on Westgate's Danny Lewis to add to tight end room, what adding more talent means for offense

As LSU watched members of the secondary, receiver room and offensive line moved on from the program, the immediate and glaring need started there.

But overshadowed a bit is the Tigers need for improved depth and talent at the tight end spot, a position that doesn't have a long history of being featured but is critical for this offense nonetheless. Just take a minute to remember where this group was in 2021.

True freshman Jack Bech was essentially playing the position full time as a receiver while sophomores Kole Taylor and Jack Mashburn were used primarily in blocking scenarios. Bech established himself as one of the most consistent receiving threats on the roster and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock will likely want him to transition to a more natural role as a slot receiver this offseason. 

He's dynamic enough to line up along the line of scrimmage as well but getting Bech lined up in the slot, or even occasionally on the outside, will really open up the field for whoever is behind center. However, for that to happen, the Tigers must have a reliable pass catching threat at tight end.  

Read More

Maybe Taylor or Mashburn can evolve into that role in year three with the program, as Denbrock is expected to coach tight ends in addition to his offensive coordinator role. But currently there's one other tight end signed in the 2022 class and that's Mason Taylor, an incoming freshman out of Florida. 

Taylor is a unique addition to the group at 6-foot-4 with an already strong frame and showing the ability to be a difference making receiver in high school. But it feels like there's one more player missing to give tight end the proper depth it needs heading into the offseason. 

Kelly and company are heavily pursuing 2022 tight end Danny Lewis out of Westgate High School, where he was teammates with current LSU junior receiver Kayshon Boutte. Lewis played a huge role in leading Westgate to a state championship in 2021, catching six passes for 179 yards and a touchdown in the final game. 

He really broke out in 2021 and many other programs are pursuing him, with Alabama and Florida being the most recent teams to offer and set up official visits with Lewis. It would be a tremendous addition to the class to bring in Lewis to compete for reps at tight end and give Denbrock and company another body to see who fits that starting role. 

For this offense to reach its full potential in 2022, adding another tight end to the group would really help evolve this passing offense, allowing the rising star sophomore Bech more options over the field and increased opportunities for a bigger, more physical option along the line of scrimmage.

USATSI_17336315
Football

Why Tight End is a Must Focus for LSU to Close 2022 Class Strong

50 seconds ago
USATSI_17474965
Basketball

LSU Facing Defensively Elite Tennessee For Second Time in SEC Play

2 hours ago
USATSI_17474467
Basketball

Latest on LSU Basketball's Injury Status Ahead of Tennessee Road Game

19 hours ago
USATSI_17511606
Football

A Look At LSU Players in Divisional Round of NFL Playoffs

23 hours ago
USATSI_17402041
Basketball

Will Wade, Kim Mulkey Ensuring Future of LSU Basketball is Bright

Jan 21, 2022
USATSI_17161603
Football

A Dive Into the Pivotal Hire of LSU Quarterbacks Coach Joe Sloan

Jan 21, 2022
USATSI_17531432
Basketball

Will Wade Proud of “Resiliency” LSU Showed in Narrow Loss to Alabama

Jan 20, 2022
USATSI_17204857
Football

What Returning LSU Veterans Means for Defense in 2022

Jan 20, 2022