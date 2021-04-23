LSU Football Adds to Its Recruiting Staff With Hiring of Mason Smith

LSU has been on a tear with its recruiting over the last few months as the Tigers have added 12 commitments to the 2022 class, ranking top five in the country. But on Friday, the purple and gold added a big time hire to their recruiting staff by bringing in Mason Smith from Mississippi State.

Smith has been one of the better talent evaluators in the area for many years, spending three years with the local 7v7 organization the Louisiana Bootleggers before being hired by the Bulldogs, where he's spent the last two years as a football recruiting specialist.

A budding star in the recruiting world, Smith was brought in by coach Ed Orgeron and general manager Austin Thomas, who returned to LSU to make hires like this. Thomas' role is to aid in the day-to-day operations within the program with a heavy emphasis on filling out the recruiting staff.

An LSU graduate, Smith knows the area well and was a big reason for bringing in talent from Louisiana to Mississippi State over the last few years but now will get to recruit to the in-state Tigers. Of the 12 LSU commits in the 2022 class, eight are from the Louisiana area, headlined by quarterback Walker Howard and offensive lineman Will Campbell.

A number of current players on the roster are expressing their excitement with bringing Smith aboard.

With in-state prospects like Shazz Preston, Le'veon Moss and Kendrick Law all being heavily recruited by the program, the addition of Smith to the staff will be a formidable part of the Tigers' recruiting efforts moving forward.