As LSU Football Returns for Summer Development, Conditioning Test First Box Checked for Players

Every year when the team returns for a summer of development and workouts, LSU strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt puts the entire team through a strenuous conditioning test. It's an early sign of what's to come for the newcomers but also a great way to learn who the true leaders of the team are and which players have followed the offseason workout programs.

LSU ran its beginning of summer conditioning test on Tuesday morning, an exercise that included three, 300-yard sprints and 10, 110-yard sprints. Coach Ed Orgeron was impressed for the most part by the team's conditioning but also the mindset of some of the most veteran players the Tigers will be counting on next season.

"For the most part our team is in great shape," Orgeron said on Off the Bench. "Great group of freshmen, just reported on Saturday and we left this morning in pretty good shape. We had our first day of football school and did some conditioning skills specific to their position, I thought our guys came back with a great mindset."

One of the key signs that Orgeron and the coaching staff are looking for in these conditioning tests is any showing of discomfort. That includes not bending over and showing extreme fatigue but it also shows which players were and weren't following the exercise program while at home.

Orgeron also pointed out that now with every player on campus, with the exception of four guys who are still finishing up high school, the depth at most positions on the roster is three or even four deep.

"Those guys that were standing up and leading at the end were the actual leaders on the football team," Orgeron said. "We're deep, three or four deep at most positions. I'm looking at the linebacker group and we've got more linebackers than we've ever had here."

The conditioning test was just step one of a months long summer of development that will be vital to this team improving in 2021.

"I feel like we've got a veteran team, I feel like we have great leadership, very confident in our coaching staff," Orgeron said. "I feel like we have all of the tools to be successful, we've just gotta continue to work hard. I think the difference this year, this reminds me of the championship year in terms of the leadership and the guys have a great attitude. I feel confident about this football team."