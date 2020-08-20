Video: LSU Football Practices in Shoulder Pads for First Time This Fall

LSU football practiced for the first time in shoulder pads on Wednesday. The five day acclimation period allows for the Tigers to spend the next two days in shells and a fifth day in full pads.

Some of the highlights of the day included appearances from receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall as well as freshman tight end Arik Gilbert on the receiving ends of Myles Brennan's passes.





Gilbert has been one of the players talked about the most over the offseason. The Gatorade Player of the Year figures to be one a popular target for Brennan alongside Chase and Marshall.

On Wednesday, Brennan and safety JaCoby Stevens met with the media to talk about how fall practice is going. The two were in the same recruiting class and now are two of the vocal leaders of the team.

Stevens has noticed the increased confidence in Brennan's game, something that started back in spring ball.

"Myles knows his checks, he knows where he can throw his check-down, he's good at reading defenses, and he has a strong arm," Stevens said. "I mean, Myles can put the ball out there and let Racey (McMath) and let Ja'Marr (Chase) and let Terrace (Marshall Jr.) run out there and get it. And that's one of the things Myles always had. Myles always had a strong arm, and that's one thing that's really difficult about covering all the guys is that he makes you cover the entire field."

Brennan adopted the "Joe Burrow plan" as he is taking all online classes and lives alone to avoid distraction. Whenever he's not studying, eating or sleeping, Brennan is devoting 100% of his time to football, something Burrow did last year.

The junior quarterback said on Wednesday his mundane lifestyle helped keep him healthy and safe.

“It has been nice not having to worry as much about being exposed to the outside community,” Brennan said.