SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

Video: LSU Football Practices in Shoulder Pads for First Time This Fall

Glen West

LSU football practiced for the first time in shoulder pads on Wednesday. The five day acclimation period allows for the Tigers to spend the next two days in shells and a fifth day in full pads. 

Some of the highlights of the day included appearances from receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall as well as freshman tight end Arik Gilbert on the receiving ends of Myles Brennan's passes. 


Gilbert has been one of the players talked about the most over the offseason. The Gatorade Player of the Year figures to be one a popular target for Brennan alongside Chase and Marshall.

On Wednesday, Brennan and safety JaCoby Stevens met with the media to talk about how fall practice is going. The two were in the same recruiting class and now are two of the vocal leaders of the team. 

Stevens has noticed the increased confidence in Brennan's game, something that started back in spring ball.

"Myles knows his checks, he knows where he can throw his check-down, he's good at reading defenses, and he has a strong arm," Stevens said. "I mean, Myles can put the ball out there and let Racey (McMath) and let Ja'Marr (Chase) and let Terrace (Marshall Jr.) run out there and get it. And that's one of the things Myles always had. Myles always had a strong arm, and that's one thing that's really difficult about covering all the guys is that he makes you cover the entire field."

Brennan adopted the "Joe Burrow plan" as he is taking all online classes and lives alone to avoid distraction. Whenever he's not studying, eating or sleeping, Brennan is devoting 100% of his time to football, something Burrow did last year. 

The junior quarterback said on Wednesday his mundane lifestyle helped keep him healthy and safe.

“It has been nice not having to worry as much about being exposed to the outside community,” Brennan said.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU Football Quarterback Myles Brennan Says the Next Month Will be Crucial in Developing Chemistry

Brennan talks importance of relationship with Steve Ensminger, freshman Arik Gilbert and growth as a leader

Glen West

Linebacker Anthony Hill Making Waves on Recruiting Trail After Recent Offer from LSU Football

Hill holds nearly 20 offers from Division I programs heading into sophomore season

Glen West

LSU Football "Youth Movement" in Full Swing With Recent Departure of Veteran Players

Coach Ed Orgeron impressed with pair of freshmen, Tigers will rely on a number of young players to play significantly in 2020

Harrison Valentine

Report: Ex-LSU RB Derrius Guice Accused of Rape in 2016

LSU coach Ed Orgeron reportedly alluded to one of the incidents over a year after it occurred.

Glen West

As Students Return to Campus, LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron Asks Everyone to Stick to the Gameplan

Orgeron says Tigers have reported two or three new positive cases since students started moving in

Glen West

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says Defensive End Justin Thomas Has Left the Team

Potential starter for the purple and gold no longer with the program

Glen West

by

Glen West

Video: LSU Football Hits the Field for Second Day of Fall Practice

Offensive and defensive line featured in day two of fall practice

Glen West

by

Smitty79

LSU Football Picks Up Commitment from 2022 Offensive Lineman Lucas Taylor

Taylor becomes seventh commitment in the 2022 class for Ed Orgeron and company

Glen West

by

Smitty79

Film Review: What 2022 Offensive Line Commit Lucas Taylor Brings to LSU Football

Taylor packs a powerful punch but has plenty to prove over the next two years

Brian Smith

by

Glen West

LSU Football 2021 Tight End Target Thomas Fidone SI All-American Player Profile

Fidone would be an added luxury to the LSU offense, but not necessarily a necessity

Glen West

by

Smitty79