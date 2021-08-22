Notebook: Ed Orgeron Recaps LSU Second Scrimmage Standouts, Injuries and the Running Backs

The Tigers are roughly halfway done with their 2021 fall camp, and with two scrimmages under their belt, this team is slowly finding their identity. The defense is looking as lethal as ever with defensive coordinator Daronte Jones getting his unit in a groove, but nagging injuries have been a consistent issue throughout camp this August.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron discussed after Saturday’s scrimmage the young running backs continuing to break out of their shells, the severity of a few injuries this team is carrying and who’s been standing out to this point.

Running Backs

Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery didn’t suit up in Saturday’s scrimmage as they both are tending to minor injuries. With the two savvy veterans out, Coach Orgeron has relied on his dynamic freshmen of Armoni Goodwin and Corey Kiner to carry the load along with sophomore stud Josh Williams standing out as of late. Orgeron spoke on the inconsistency of Davis-Price and Emery after Saturday’s scrimmage.

"I believe in them. They're great backs,” Orgeron said. “But we need some consistency out of both of them and really haven't gotten it really in camp."

Williams led all running backs with 66 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, while true freshman Armoni Goodwin ran for 25 yards on six carries and Corey Kiner tallied 15 yards on five rushes.

As the freshmen tandem coined “thunder and lightning” in Goodwin and Kiner continue showing out, this running back room is completely loaded coming into this season. The consistency of Davis-Price and Emery will be a focal point in this offensive scheme as the Tigers begin winding down camp.

Injuries

The nagging injuries in the secondary have been a prominent figure throughout this year’s fall camp. Freshman Sage Ryan, one of the top prospects in the state of Louisiana in the 2021 class, has been sidelined with an injury over the last few weeks.

“Sage has not been practicing much, he has a nagging injury,” Orgeron said. “We feel that it’s going to get better, it’s taking a little time to heal. He should be healed in a couple of weeks.”

The promising freshman has the chance to be one of the next talented defensive backs to come out of Death Valley after he returns from injury.

As for the latest on All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., he looks to return to full form week after next as he's currently nursing a “minor camp injury” throughout fall camp. With many hoping to see the generational talent play both sides of the field this season, Orgeron has remained optimistic on that subject, waiting for him to be 100% before practicing on offense.

Standouts

The consistency of the quarterbacks on Saturday was a focal point as starting quarterback Max Johnson completed 11-of-19 passes for 125 yards and touchdown, while true freshman Garrett Nussmeier connected on 18-of-32 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns.

Devonta Lee continues to prove his value to this deep receiving corps as the high-flying junior caught five passes for 85 yards along with a remarkable sideline catch to extend a drive.

Malik Nabers caught four passes for 79 yards and a touchdown, while freshman Deion Smith reeled in three catches for 67 yards with a touchdown.

Defensively, the Tigers were paced by safety Jay Ward who had a tremendous day in Tiger Stadium, accounting for eight tackles. True freshman Maason Smith showed out in Saturday’s scrimmage, tallying three sacks on the day while Zavier Carter added two sacks of his own.

Final Thoughts

Dealing with quite a few injuries during camp has given the Tigers a chance to see what their young guys are made of, namely the running backs. As Goodwin and Kiner continue to prove themselves, vital snaps will become a reality for them this season.

The offensive line is still working to get on the same page as the rest of the offense, but it doesn’t appear to be something Orgeron is losing sleep over. With a veteran group, the unit is sure to get their pass protections in check in order to give Max Johnson the time he needs to make plays come Sept. 4th’s season opener.

“We still had some protection problems, but we improved as the day went on,” Orgeron said. “I thought the offense had the better day today, they scored points and made some big plays.”

Saturday’s scrimmage gave Orgeron and his staff a chance to observe the progression they’ve made throughout fall camp as their focus shifts to preparing fully for their showdown against UCLA.

“We had a great scrimmage today and we got what we wanted to out of it,” Orgeron said. “We wanted to have a final great scrimmage, which we did. Now we go into next week focused on game-planning for UCLA.”