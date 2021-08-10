LSU Football Ranked No. 13 in 2021 Preseason Coaches Poll

LSU Ranked No. 13 in 2021 Preseason Coaches Poll
With the 2021 season set to kick off in less than a month, preseason polls will be rolling out over the next three weeks. On Tuesday, the preseason coaches poll was released and the Tigers were ranked No. 13.
LSU will enter the season ranked behind the SEC likes of Alabama (1), Georgia (5), Texas A&M (6) and Florida (11) while week one opponent UCLA did not crack the top 25. Only Ole Miss was able to break into the top 25 at No. 25
This isn't an outlandish starting point for a Tigers' team that really underwhelmed in 2020 but is returning enough of its veteran core to make voters believe a bounce back season could be on the horizon. Ahead of the 2020 season, the purple and gold were ranked No. 5 in the coaches poll coming off that national championship.
Of course that was before the Tigers would go on to lose multiple players over the course of fall camp, including Ja'Marr Chase, Kary Vincent and Tyler Shelvin. Heading into 2021, LSU returns a strong nucleus and a younger coaching staff that really seems to be striking a chord with the players.
"All of the coaches they brought on in, they're like brothers to us," defensive lineman Andre Anthony said. "That chemistry we have with them, when it's not about football we can talk to them about anything. It's got a family oriented feel and with them being so young, they know what it feels like and we definitely feed off their energy."
Here's a full list of the top 25 in the coaches rankings heading into week one:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Oklahoma
4. Ohio State
5. Georgia
6. Texas A&M
7. Notre Dame
8. Iowa State
9. North Carolina
10. Cincinnati
11. Florida
12. Oregon
13. LSU
14. USC
15. Wisconsin
16. Miami
17. Indiana
18. Iowa
19. Texas
20. Penn State
21. Washington
22. Oklahoma State
23. UL-Lafayette
24. Coastal Carolina
25. Ole Miss