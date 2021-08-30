Projecting LSU Football Defensive Starters Against UCLA

Who earns most of snaps at linebacker? Who starts in the secondary next to Derek Stingley, Elias Ricks?

All eyes will be on the LSU defense in 2021 for clear reasons. The 2020 defense was a historic one for all of the wrong reasons for the purple and gold and if significant strides are expected to be taken this year, this group will need to take a big leap in the right direction.

However, LSU returns a number of key starters and features some of the best individual talent in the conference on the defensive side of the ball. Getting off to a fast start against UCLA, a team that just blew the brakes off Hawaii 44-10, would be a strong signal the Tigers are in for a bounce back season.

Defensive Line: Ali Gaye, Neil Farrell, Jaquelin Roy, Andre Anthony

This is without question the deepest group on the roster and will likely consist of a wide variety of rotations week one against the Bruins. Young stars like Maason Smith and BJ Ojulari can certainly be penciled in as co-starters with this group, but a veteran heavy unit will likely be the first to see the field. With veteran Glen Logan likely out for a few weeks, it'll open up even more playing time for Roy and Smith early in the season.

Gaye returns as one of the more exciting edge rushers in the SEC after a breakout season in 2020 that included 9.5 tackles for a loss and seven passes defended that earned him an All-SEC nod for the 2020 season. Along with Anthony and Ojulari, LSU could pack a significant pass rushing attack under first-year defensive line coach Andre Carter.

The program has really been impressed by the development of Roy, Ojulari and Smith this offseason. Carter has really come in and demanded the attention of the room, even recently beng captured on video with pads on and getting right in the middle of hitting drills with the players.

“He’s been a great defensive line coach ever since he stepped foot here. Everytime he speaks we listen because every word he says he means and it comes from a place of care," Gaye said. "He cares about us more as people than as players. He cares for us then he worries about everything else. He gets us ready to attack practice like it’s the most important thing.”

The Tigers have big expectations for this group in 2021 and will no doubt be the backbone

Linebackers: Damone Clark, Micah Baskerville, Navonteque Strong

This group will likely fluctuate a ton early in the 2021 campaign as the Tigers search for the right mix of rotations with the linebacker options. Clark figures to be a permanent fixture with this group as LSU has seen the kind of development from him this offseason that bodes well for a true breakout season.

Whether this group goes with two or three linebackers will depend on the situation but the Tigers have liked what they've seen from both Clark and Baskerville now that he's back with the team. Jared Small has also drawn rave reviews and figures to be a fixture in this competition as well.

Strong made an impression back in the spring with this linebacker group that was without Baskerville and Mike Jones Jr. and is another option for the rotation. Speaking of Jones, he's probably the biggest question mark at linebacker after transferring from Clemson in the offseason.

He has a great track record as an outside linebacker but admitted it's been an adjustment to playing inside the box. The biggest adjustment has been the physicality that comes with playing an inside linebacker role.

“It’s been a challenge,” Jones said. “Since high school, my game has been more outside and it’s a different game. It’s a lot more physical and faster, but I have great teammates and great coaches and they've helped me develop as fast as I can. There’s a lot of competition in that linebacker room, so I’m trying not to get left behind. I’ve gotten better and we’ve gotten better as a whole.”

Regardless, Jones is one of the truly gifted athletes on this roster and will earn ample opportunity throughout the season, even if it doesn't come right away against UCLA.

Secondary: Derek Stingley, Elias Ricks, Jay Ward, Major Burns

Again, how many defensive backs are in the game will largely dictate how many linebackers are in the game at the same time. If there are two linebackers, the Tigers might be more inclined to play five defensive backs.

A traditional 4-3 scheme will have three linebackers but with the Tigers also expected to play plenty of zone throughout the season, having some speedier defensive backs might be the better option. Stingley and Ricks on the outside are the two obvious choices at cornerback.

The duo returns as possibly the best 1-2 punch in the country and have the preseason recognition and past success to back it up. Stingley is ready to return from a camp injury that has plagued the newest No. 7 over the duration of fall camp. Both will likely be on a short list as the best defensive back once the season comes to a close and the Tigers will need them to be at their best for the hopes of a bounce back performance.

At safety, Ward and Burns have been the talks of camp, along with senior Todd Harris to make up the back half of the secondary. Ward made a quick adjustment to safety in the spring after a strong finish to the 2020 season at cornerback. In his short stint, he proved to be a ball hawk and will be heavily relied on at safety under Daronte Jones.

Burns has quickly adapted since walking on campus as a Georgia transfer and is set to receive heavy snaps as well.

“He’s done a tremendous job and probably has the best chance to start for us,” Orgeron said right before fall camp.

With offenses spreading receivers out more and more, the need for a slot corner is of utmost importance and that could fall on Burns, freshman Sage Ryan or veteran Cordale Flott as well.

All in all, the expectations on this defense are high after a disappointing season in 2020. Getting off on the right foot against a UCLA team riding some confidence after a week zero win will be key.