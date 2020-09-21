SI.com
LSUCountry
Tigers in the NFL: LSU Standouts from Week Two

Glen West

Joe Burrow and Odell Beckham Jr. kicked off a great week two of former LSU players in the NFL and that trend continued into Sunday. A number of LSU rookies and veterans alike made plays 

Here were a few memorable performances from the day:

Kristian Fulton (CB)- Tennessee Titans

Fulton was inserted in week one for the Titans and played well enough to earn more playing time in week two and it paid off. A first quarter interception was the first of Fulton's NFL career and helped set the Titans up for an early touchdown after a 45-yard return.

He also recorded three additional tackles and a pass deflection in the 33-30 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

K'Lavon Chaisson (LB)- Jacksonville Jaguars

Fulton wasn't the only rookie to turn in a solid outing in the noon game between the Titans and Jaguars. In the loss, fellow rookie and former LSU teammate Chaisson recorded his first NFL sack and two total tackles.

Chaisson has been working hard since being drafted in April, primarily on the little details within his mechanics. 

"Everything is obviously strange right now with the limited access we have, so it's been hard to find some places to get some real work in as well try to stay socially distant from many people and try to stay safe," Chaisson said. "With the work that I get, I take full advantage of it and I try to get as much as I can and I am paying attention to all of the details. "

Donte Jackson (CB)- Carolina Panthers

The third year defensive back turned in a successful performance against Tampa Bay, though his team wasn't able to pull off the win. Jackson recorded three tackles but the highlight of the day was an interception off of Tom Brady he returned 44 yards. 

Jackson is one of the fastest players in the league and a leader on the Panthers defense as one of the team's starting cornerbacks. 

Leonard Fournette (RB)- Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fournette didn't take on a very big workload in a week one loss to the Saints but really proved to be a force on Sunday afternoon. The former LSU running back ran for 103 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns in the win over the Panthers, including the game clinching score. 

“I am getting there,” Fournette said. “It is like my ninth or tenth day and I am still fresh, still learning the playbook as it goes. A lot of us guys are still brand new to each other. It is basically a new team, and we are still getting comfortable with each other.”

Other solid week two performances:


Russell Gage (WR): 6 receptions, 46 yards, 1 TD


Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 38 yards rushing, 6 receptions, 32 yards


Justin Jefferson: 3 receptions, 44 yards


DJ Chark: 4 receptions, 84 yards

