Garrett Dellinger Impressing LSU Offensive Line in Early Portion of Fall Camp

LSU in search of reliable backups on the offensive line and freshman out of Michigan is stepping up

Offensive line returns a number of key veteran starters for the 2021 season. That point has been well made over the offseason but just as important are the young pieces behind the starters and making sure they're developing at a rapid pace.

A few of the names that have been thrown around in the early portion of fall camp from veteran players are Anthony Bradford and Marlon Martinez, both interior guys. But true freshman offensive tackle Garrett Dellinger is also starting to carve his name into the mix as well.

When Dellinger committed to the Tigers in the 2021 class, it was viewed as a must have addition to a group whose future didn't look all that promising on the surface. He came in as an early enrollee in the spring and needed to catch up with the rest of the pack.

But if there's one thing that senior Austin Deculus has picked up on, it's that Dellinger is a quick learner.

"Garrett's like a little brother to me, I really like helping him since he first got here," Deculus said. "He's really been coming along very well, improving daily, brings that effort to the table. One thing that stands him apart from a lot of incoming freshmen, is he's hit the ground running."



Just earlier this week in fall practice, LSU decided to put Dellinger in with the first team for a few reps and Deculus was suprised by how well Dellinger held his own. When he was a freshman himself, Deculus admitted to getting a little but hesitant when asked to run with the ones.

"He didn't blink at all," Deculus said of Dellinger. "He was just like one of the guys."

Finding a few guys to rely on behind the starters along the offensive line will be a priority for the Tigers' coaching staff this fall. Kardell Thomas, Marcus Dumervil and Charles Turner are just a few names the team hopes can start to put the pieces together with new offensive line coach Brad Davis now in the fold.

It appears that Dellinger is well on his way to carving out a role as a backup offensive tackle to either Deculus on the right side or Cam Wire on the left side.

Regardless of where he ultimately lines up, having Dellinger be a key rotational piece for this o-line will be a major sigh of relief come September.