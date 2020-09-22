LSU Athletics Issues Gameday Reminders to Fans Attending Mississippi State Game

The LSU athletic department released a list of reminders to season ticket holders who are attending game during the 2020 football season. As part of its gameday reminders fans are asked to complete a COVID-19 screening test prior to their arrival to the game on Saturday.

The test can be found on the LSUsports mobile app and will be available starting the morning of kickoff at 12 a.m. CT. Fans 18 or older must complete the questionnaire in order to attend the game on Saturday.

Here are some of the updates the athletic department is reminding fans of before and at the game:

Add your tickets and parking passes to your mobile wallet with the LSU Sports Mobile app or by logging on to your account at www.LSUtix.net through a mobile browser.

Mask up! Face masks covering the nose and mouth are required on campus and at all athletic venues.

Plan to leave your home early to allow plenty of time to enter the stadium. If you feel sick, please stay home!

All gates of the stadium will be accessible to ticket holders.

When arriving at the gate checkpoint, display your approved COVID-19 screening to the gate attendant on your smart phone.

Clear bags smaller than 12" x 6" x 12"are approved but not encouraged to prevent long lines. Bags will be checked by the gate attendant. Ticket holders are permitted to bring a 32-ounce or 1 litter (or smaller) factory-sealed bottle of water into stadium.

Proceed to the entry gate and have your tickets open on your smart phone. Your tickets will be scanned by a guest relations team member directly from your smart phone.

After entering the stadium, you will notice that all concession stands are cashless. Cash-to-card machines are available at select locations throughout the stadium.

Face masks may be temporarily removed while consuming food and beverages at your seats, provided physical distancing is observed. To learn where concession stands are located, explore the interactive venue map on the LSU Sports Mobile app.