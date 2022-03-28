LSU's Ali Gaye Hoping to Bring Veteran Stability to Tigers Defense

The Tigers defense brings in a myriad of new faces to Death Valley, but starting defensive end Ali Gaye returns for year three with LSU. The 6-foot-6, 250-pound menace on the line provides versatility and experience to a defense in need of that veteran leadership.

To come back to LSU gives Gaye the chance to continue his development as a player to reach the next level. With his 2021 season ending early due to injury, an extra year provides him with an opportunity to learn under one of college’s most respected head coaches to grow both on and off the field.

“This is home,” Gaye said. “I’ve been here for two years and I’ve been welcomed with open arms, so I didn’t want to leave early because I haven’t scratched the surface of being an LSU Tiger. Spending an extra year with these guys and the coaches and in Baton Rouge, it’s been a humbling experience for me. Leaving would have been too soon, so I felt like it was more meaningful for me to stay.”

It’s a new system for Gaye, but being acclimated with his teammates over the years gives him a jumpstart in spring camp. One thing players have stressed over the first few months under Brian Kelly has been accountability, but only two days into spring, the energy and organization has been a major takeaway as well for Gaye.

“We’re all getting to know each other and build relationships just by seeing each other and being around one another,” Gaye said. “The energy has been great so far. Everyone is trying to show what they’ve got. The coaches are trying to prove themselves to let us know that we can trust them. It’s the same with us, showing them that we can do what they require of us. It’s a mutual respect. Both sides trusting each other and going out there and doing what we’re supposed to do.”

Aside from Kelly’s football genius, this all-star staff that has been assembled has a unique chance to develop high-caliber players into NFL athletes. For Gaye, he gets to learn under defensive coordinator Matt House.

House spent some time in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs, developing his players into some of the league’s top guys. Winning a Super Bowl along the way, House’s experience at the highest level gives him the chance to develop this Tigers defense into national champions.

“I think [House] has a great mind and a great idea of how he wants the defense to be,” Gaye said. “The mindset he wants to instill in us is grit. Grit to strain. For us, that means go your hardest. It doesn't matter if you won’t make that play as long as you give effort and run to the ball and finish. I think it's that mindset that he’s bringing in with his experience and I think it’s going to be a game changer for us as a defense.”

Gaye can soak up knowledge from House like a sponge, but another key addition to this Tigers staff is defensive ends coach Jamar Cain. Having experience at Oklahoma and coaching some of the nation’s top talent, Cain gives an extra boost to this stacked defensive coaching room. Gaye harped on how he continues to grow a relationship with Cain as spring ball ramps up even more.

“He’s been good. As a defensive line, we’ve been able to spend some time with him and get to know him, so I think he’s a great defensive line coach,” Gaye said. “We’ve seen him in the meeting room and on the field, so we’re getting to know what he wants, how he coaches, and what he requires from us. As a defensive line, we appreciate him and what he’s teaching us.”

Continuing to develop his game to play at the highest level, Gaye’s frame and football IQ puts him in position to be one of the SEC’s top defensive ends. Coming back to LSU to grow as a player both on and off the field, the sky is the limit for one of the Tigers most seasoned players.

“From last year to this year, there’s no limit to how much you can grow as a player and I think it’s about taking my game to the next level all around,” Gaye said.