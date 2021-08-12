LSU Defensive Lineman Glen Logan to Miss Time With Injury

LSU's depth along the defensive line took a hit this week as defensive tackle Glen Logan is expected to miss significant time with an injury. On a WWL radio show in New Orleans, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Logan aggravated a previous injury and will be out for "a while."

Logan was seen wearing the gold non-contact jersey for the first few days of fall camp before the most recent injury popped up. Over the last three years, Logan has played a big role along the defensive line but has missed time with different injuries. In four years with the LSU program, Logan has recorded 99 tackles, nine tackles for a loss and six sacks as an interior lineman.

Within the last week, redshirt freshman defensive tackle Eric Taylor has also entered the NCAA transfer portal but the depth at the position remains strong.

The loss of a veteran so soon into fall camp stings a bit but if there's a position group that can afford to take a hit with an injury, it's the defensive line. LSU can go three or four deep at each position along the defensive line, particularly in the middle with Maason Smith, Jaquelin Roy, Neil Farrell, Jacobian Guillory, Joseph Evans and Bryce Langston all pushing for playing time.

Orgeron has been extremely complimentary of this group early in the fall camp session, particularly Guillory, who he was asked about specifically during his first media press conference.

"Hopefully he can play this year, he's deserved a chance to play, I think he's had a very good camp, he's had his best summer," Orgeron said. "He's in the best condition he's been. I think he could be a very good football player for us."

It'll be interesting to see how the interior of this defensive line shapes up without Logan. Orgeron also said that Evans was the most consistent interior lineman this offseason for the Tigers while Smith and Roy are both super talented young players who will see the field a lot next to Farrell.

LSU still has three weeks to carve out specific roles for these players but even with Logan going down, there are ample options and opportunities at defensive tackle.