LSU Goes In-Home For Visit With 2023 QB Commit Rickie Collins

Tigers continue keeping their foot on the gas with their 2023 commits, go down the road for an in-home visit with Collins.
The LSU football program landed a good one when 4-star quarterback Rickie Collins committed to the Tigers in August. Collins gave the Tigers a tremendous in-state win for head coach Brian Kelly after he backed off of his pledge to Purdue.

As Early Signing Day approaches, this coaching staff has their foot on the gas for a number of LSU commits as they hit the road for in-home visits. For Collins, this staff didn’t have to go very far when quarterbacks Coach Joe Sloan went to Collins’ house for his in-home visit.

Collins chose LSU over Florida State and Purdue, among others. The Louisiana product is set to join a program who certainly has their fair share of signal-callers, adding a different element to a variety of skill sets.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder had been a high-priority target for the Tigers over the last couple of months, with the Tigers looking to keep him close to home. Collins received significant buzz on social media with this LSU program starting the hashtag trend #RickieReconsidered.

With recruitment out of the way, Collins enjoyed a dominant senior season at Woodlawn High School. It wasn’t been perfect, but the future Tiger certainly shined bright each week.

On senior night, Collins came through in a big way to lift Woodlawn to victory, doing it all with both his arm and legs, as this program looked to end the regular season on a high note.

Collins became commit No. 19 in the 2023 class after the Tigers also welcomed five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. just days before him. A huge victory for quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan and this LSU staff, the Tigers bring in a prospect with a dynamic skill set, adding yet another weapon to this loaded quarterback room.

