Report: Super Bowl Champs Request to Interview LSU's Passing Game Coordinator Cortez Hankton

Hankton was been with program since middle of January after national championship run with Georgia

LSU passing game coordinator Cortez Hankton has been with the program for just a month but is drumming up some interest from the NFL.

On Friday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams have requested an interview of Hankton for its opening offensive coordinator position. This will obviously be a situation to monitor over the next several weeks with LSU just recently announcing its spring practice schedule starting March 24.

Hankton, a former NFL receiver from 2003-08, grew up in New Orleans and most recently spent the last four seasons at Georgia, helping build one of the most consistent college programs in the country. He brings winning and now championship experience to this LSU coaching staff.

Prior to his four seasons with the Bulldogs, Hankton spent three seasons at Dartmouth College before being hired by Vanderbilt in 2015 as a receivers coach. Over his time at Georgia, the Bulldogs put together three consecutive 11-win seasons and two national championship appearances.

“Cortez is a tremendous coach who has developed outstanding receivers everywhere he’s been,” Kelly said in a press release. “He understands what it takes to win at the highest level having spent the past seven years in the SEC. Our players will benefit from Cortez and all that he has to offer – on the field and off the field. The experience he brings to our program will help create a championship culture at LSU.”

Along the way, Hankton has coached some elite level receivers who have gone on to the pros, including Terry Godwin, Mecole Hardman and Riley Ridley. Most recently, he's helped mold George Pickens into a future high NFL draft pick.

At LSU, Hankton walks into one of the deepest receiver rooms in the SEC next season, led by junior star Kayshon Boutte, who was well on his way to an All-American nod before an ankle injury hindered his sophomore season. Despite five receivers entering the transfer portal, this is still a very deep room, with rising second year players Brian Thomas, Malik Nabers and Chris Hilton all showing tremendous flashes as freshmen.