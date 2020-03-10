Report: LSU Football Hiring Former Defensive Tackle Bennie Logan as Defensive Analyst

LSU coach Ed Orgeron hasn't been afraid to bring in former Tigers to his staff and on Tuesday it was reported that LSU is hiring former defensive tackle Bennie Logan as a defensive analyst.

The hire, which was first reported by Baton Rouge radio show "Off the Bench," is just the latest in what has been a serious staff overhaul since winning the national championship back in January. The Tigers lost a total of eight analysts as well as their defensive coordinator and passing game coordinator from the 2019 team.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers lost analysts Roy Anderson to the Minnesota Vikings, Kevin Cosgrove to Texas Tech, Dennis Johnson to Baylor, Kenechi Udeze to Vanderbilt and Ronnie Wheat to Nevada.

By bringing on Logan, Orgeron has filled two of those defensive analyst vacancies as Youngstown State defensive coordinator Donald D'Alesio followed Bo Pelini to LSU in an analyst role.

Logan is one of the more decorated defensive linemen to come out of LSU in the last 10 years. From 2011 to 2013, he started 25 games for the Tigers and recorded 107 tackles, 12.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks in his career.

As a sophomore in 2011, Logan started 13 games for a team that made an undefeated run through the SEC championship before being upstaged by Alabama in the national championship.

In his junior year, Logan was awarded the prestigious No. 18 jersey and went on to become a second-team All-American that year before foregoing his senior season and declaring for the draft. Logan was drafted in the third round of the 2013 draft and spent six seasons in the NFL, playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans.

Orgeron is continuing his offseason trend of bringing in former players to the staff as just last week he hired former linebacker Kelvin Sheppard as the team's director of player development. Orgeron also promoted former running back Kevin Faulk to running backs coach and has former defensive lineman Christian LaCouture as a graduate assistant on his staff as well.

"That makes three full time assistants on our staff that played football and graduated from LSU and we’re very proud of that," Orgeron said after Sheppard's hire.