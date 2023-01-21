LSU Hosting Key Visitors, Add Another Early Enrollee

LSU will host a number of key 2024 commitments and targets this weekend as they begin shifting focus to next year’s recruiting class. It’s been a busy offseason to this point with the Tigers dominating the transfer portal, but locking down the future of this program via the high school ranks is a top priority for Head Coach Brian Kelly.

We took a look into three commitments who will be in Baton Rouge on Saturday and a few tidbits on LSU’s most recent 2023 pledge, Ryan Robinson Jr.

The Three Key Commitments on Campus

Khayree Lee - Offensive Line - 2024 Commit

The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder has all the tools to compete in the SEC with the developmental skills this coaching staff attains. Kelly has been working to develop relationships early in the 2024 and 2025 cycles, clearly making an impression on Lee over a short period of time after he committed in November.

Lee is extremely nimble for his size. With quick feet and the strength to back it up, he’s a prospect who has a chance to fly up the rankings by the time it’s all said and done. A 3-star currently, look for the youngster to make an impression as he closes out his junior year before blowing up next season.

“2024 Ehret OL Khayree Lee continues to impress as a powerful, agile offensive lineman playing left tackle for the Patriots,” On3 National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman said. “Lee, who is down to 300-something-pounds, bends well and plays big with several knockdowns under his belt, especially with a running QB behind center.”

Maurice Williams - Safety - 2024 Commit

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder developed a strong relationship with defensive coordinator Matt House and defensive backs coaches Kerry Cooks and Robert Steeples. A four-star, top 100 prospect, his recruitment has exploded this spring.

Williams was on campus for an unofficial visit with the Tigers this summer where he ultimately felt at home. Ready to commit and shut the process down was on his mind for quite some time, leading him to pledge to Brian Kelly and his staff.

With his mother’s side of the family residing in New Orleans and throughout Louisiana, it didn’t take long for him to feel comfortable leaving Texas and committing to LSU. Visiting both Ohio State and Texas last summer, LSU took charge of Williams’ recruitment rather quickly.

His visit with LSU saw one-on-one time with both Coach Kelly and Coach Cooks, making him feel right where he needed to be. Ending the visit with a workout with Kerry Cooks, it added more fuel to the fire to commit to the Tigers.

Wallace Foster - Cornerback - 2024 Commit

The Warren Easton product chose LSU over Florida State, Florida and Arkansas, among others, adding to the incredible stretch on the recruiting trail this program a couple of months ago.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder has all the tools to compete in the SEC with the developmental skills this coaching staff attains. Again, Kelly has been working to develop relationships early in the 2024 and 2025 cycles, getting Wallace on board rather quickly.

Foster uses his physicality well for his size. With quick feet and the strength to back it up, he’s a prospect who has a chance to fly up the rankings even more by the time it’s all said and done. A 4-star currently, look for the youngster to make an impression as he closes out his junior year before blowing up next season.

Recruiting Tidbits on Recent LSU Commit Ryan Robinson Jr.

Robinson Jr. has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity in Baton Rouge and will enroll at LSU this spring. The chance to get Robinson Jr. on campus a semester early as the Tigers retool their secondary is key moving forward. An under the radar cornerback, his addition will go a long way during spring ball as he gets acclimated to college life.

Kelly has detailed the importance of building a successful program with walk-ons who can make an impact in the SEC and bringing in a player of Robinson Jr.’s caliber is a huge step in the right direction.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder passed on offers from schools such as Nebraska, Florida State, Auburn, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Oregon and more to take a walk-on opportunity with the Tigers.

“Everywhere I’ve been, the walk-on program has been instrumental to our success,” Kelly said last spring. “So, when we talk about instrumental, it’s not only in terms of the ability to add depth, but scholarships, too. I believe that walk-ons should have a chance to earn a scholarship.”