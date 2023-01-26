LSU Hosting Priority 2024 CB For A Visit This Weekend

LSU has retooled their secondary in a big way this offseason. After adding four cornerbacks via the NCAA Transfer Portal and bringing in a number of players in the 2023 class, this program is set for the future, but Brian Kelly and his Tigers have even bigger plans.

Kelly’s staff has begun logging some serious hours in the 2024 class, specifically in both Louisiana and Texas. When it comes to the Lone Star State, the Tigers have been putting in work at Duncanville High, the state’s powerhouse program.

After hosting Duncanville (Tex.) running back Caden Durham for a visit last weekend, his teammate Ka’Davion Dotson-Walker will be in Baton Rouge for a visit this weekend.

Dotson-Walker is fresh off of a dominant junior campaign that resulted in a state championship for his squad. The 4-star cornerback propelled his team to another miraculous season which saw recruitment take that next step.

Along with LSU, Dotson-Walker is being heavily pursued by in-state schools as well, specifically TCU, where he will also drop in this weekend.

With an offer list that has already reached 20+, LSU will have their work cut out for them, but getting the electrifying corner on campus again and continuing to dip into the Duncanville pipeline is a massive win for this program.

Brian Kelly’s Recruiting Message:

“We’re going to identify the best prospects throughout the country and you’ll see that in this signing class. We’ll have players from the northeast, the midwest, the west coast. But our base will be Louisiana and the south,” Kelly said. “When you’re LSU and you have a brand that’s so recognizable, you can’t have blinders on either. Our scope and vision is national but it’s not like we’re pulling four guys out of every state. We’re gonna have a heavy influence in the state of Louisiana, like we should.”

“I think within a calendar year we could be looking to turn over 70 scholarships,” Kelly said. “I certainly don’t think it’s going to be in the mid to high 30s [as the norm]. I think that’s outside the lines. I do believe the high 20s is going to be the norm. I remember years where it was 18, I think those days are over.”

“You don’t want to jump every year into the transfer portal when it comes to the cornerback position. We did this year because there was such a need to put together a representative group. I think there’s gonna be a heavy influence on freshmen and that’s the way we want to build,” Kelly said. “Does that mean we won’t look at transfers? No, it doesn’t mean we’ll close the door on that, but last year they were one year and done. We’re not looking in that respect. Corners would have to have more than one season of competition left if we go that route.”