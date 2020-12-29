LSU Football in Play for Recently Decommitted Florida State Offensive Lineman

LSU hoping to land at least two more offensive linemen as the 2021 class draws to a close

Ed Orgeron wants to stock up on offensive linemen with LSU's final five scholarships of the 2021 class and the Tigers just became major players for a Florida offensive lineman. Longtime Florida State commit Kimo Makaneole backed off his commitment on Monday to open up his recruitment.

"I am deeply honored that you took the time to look at my film, assess an evaluation and believed I could be a part of your team," Makaneole wrote. "Being that I have the greatest respect for your program, I am informing you now that I am looking elsewhere to go and compete."

With Makaneole becoming available, it's widely believed that the Tigers are among the favorites to land the Niceville, Florida native. LSU has done a nice job recruiting the Sunshine State over the years, particularly in 2020 when the program brought in Marcus Dumervil and Marlon Martinez out of the Fort Lauderdale area.

LSU officially made Makaneole an offer back in late August and the talented offensive lineman recently made a trip to Baton Rouge. There are many options LSU can go with to fill these final five spots, including luring in recruits like Makaneole and Virginia offensive tackle Tristan Leigh. Orgeron has also said that the Tigers will look to dip into the transfer market if someone becomes available the purple and gold deem a good fit.

"The way we're recruiting Tristan, I'm really excited to see the decision he makes. I like our chances," quarterback Garrett Nussmeier recently told LSUCountry. "I'm sure there'll be more guys we're full speed ahead after before signing day ends. I'm super excited to see where things go."