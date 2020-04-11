How Many In-State 2021 Prospects Should LSU Football Sign?

LSU can consistently recruit on a national level. However, with so much talent near the LSU campus, how many local prospects should the LSU coaching staff look to sign each year?

With the 2019 national championship belonging to the bayou bengals, recruiting efforts continue to show great results. Should the LSU coaching staff broaden their recruiting efforts and consistently sign more out-of-state players? It’s a difficult situation to place a definitive answer.

For the class of 2021, LSU already has the commitments of five players:

Raesjon Davis, LB, 6-1, 215, Corona (Calif.) Mater Dei

Deion Smith, WR, 6-2, 170, Jackson (Miss.) Provine

Dakota Mitchell, S, 5-11, 170, Winter Park (Fla.) High School

Anthony Hundley, DT, 6-3, 270, Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington

Peyton Todd, P, 6-5, 210, West Monroe (La.) High School

Of those five prospects, only Todd lives in Louisiana. Considering the number of ultra-talented prospects that live and play in Louisiana, it’s surprising that coach Ed Orgeron and his staff did not already secure the commitments of several in-state prospects. Let’s take a look at some scenarios.

Sometimes it’s necessary to land prospects not from Louisiana, and sometimes not even close to home. Quarterback in particular, would be the position that LSU and every other program needs to find the best fit for their program regardless of location.

Imagine the Tigers without Joe Burrow last year. A former Ohio State player and graduate transfer to LSU, he played high school football in Athens, Ohio. Regardless of where that quarterback comes from, finding top-notch signal callers always needs to be a priority. LSU did a fantastic job of quarterback recruiting for 2020, with one in-state and one out-of-state prospect added to the roster.

You can have all the skill talent and linemen talent you want, but without a quarterback, competing for titles is not going to happen. LSU is a great model for that situation, as it continually produces NFL players but quarterback play was often average or worse.

Beyond quarterback, a position that Louisiana does not traditionally produce a lot of high-level prospects, there are very few positions that the state of Louisiana doesn't have elite talent each and every year. This is especially true for linemen.

There are elite linemen in seemingly every recruiting class that play Louisiana high school football. So why would LSU possibly pass on in-state prospects?

It’s a matter of perspective and personality. LSU, like any program, needs to find players that fit schemes and will be happy playing for the Tigers. That’s not always going to be a full selection of Louisiana players. On the other side of the equation, LSU needs to consider recruiting specific Louisiana high school football programs differently than others.

Specifically, how a particular high school coach and local community take to LSU passing on their prospect. People can be fickle. As it relates to each in-state program, Orgeron and his staff will need to navigate each situation with delicate white gloves. The following podcast will explain in more detail, but oftentimes high school coaches will become irritated with a local program if they do not constantly offer their prospects. Touchy, to say the least.

Considering LSU only signed six of its 23 signees in the 2020 class from Louisiana high schools, there could certainly be a few coaches wondering what LSU’s plan would be for the local prospects. Then again, there’s also a lot of in-state loyalty to the Tigers from high school head football coaches.

Orgeron and his staff, after all, are the ones that continually communicate with these Louisiana high school head coaches and members of their communities, LSU boosters included. The latter point matters. Make no mistake about that. Regardless, how LSU fills out the rest of the 2021 class will be interesting.

Aside from quarterback, there are easily 10 prospects from Louisiana that the Tigers should go after, based purely on talent. Talent alone, however, should not be a reason LSU goes after a prospect, in-state or not.

It will be surprising if the Tigers sign only six high school prospects from down on the bayou again. Here are three players that LSU offered and should be strong candidates to ultimately wind up in Baton Rouge. After that, with all of LSU’s national cache, it’s anyone’s guess as to how many out-of-state prospects that the Tigers will sign.

Brian Thomas, WR, 6-4, 185, Walker (La.) High School -- One of the top wide receivers in the nation, Thomas lives less than an hour from the LSU campus. A prospect that can high-point the football during a jump-ball situation or run by defenders with his speed, Thomas would be a great pickup for LSU.

Chris Hilton, WR, 5-11, 170, Zachary (La.) High School -- If one enjoys speed and elusiveness, Hilton would undoubtedly be a great prospect. Considering LSU’s style of offense, there’s no reason Hilton would not be a great fit in Baton Rouge. He could play as a slot wide receiver at the start of his career. A who’s who of top programs are after Hilton, and LSU will be in a battle to keep him home.

Maason Smith, DT, 6-5, 315, Houma (La.) Terrebonne -- If there’s one prospect the Tigers absolutely must keep from leaving the bayou, it’s Smith. This is the type of prospect that Louisiana high school football is famous for producing. He’s a big, athletic, and physical interior defensive lineman. Smith can be as good as he wants. Every program in the country would love to add this young man to their roster. LSU is the expected landing spot, but Smith will likely take visits. Like Thomas and Hilton, the Tigers will need to ardently recruit Smith to land his services.

Overall, LSU has a goldmine right at home. Yet, due to national exposure and playing in the Southeastern Conference, LSU’s national appeal can attract players from all over the country. LSU sits in an advantageous situation, if managed to its highest output.