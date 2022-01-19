Three Instant Impact Transfers for LSU Football in 2022

Cain, Frazier among the players who can have major impact in program with past starting experience

Head coach Brian Kelly has hit the ground running since taking over the LSU program with a fully revamped coaching staff and a deep dive into the transfer portal. Reeling in former four-star running back Noah Cain, adding depth to the offensive line with Miles Frazier and getting a proven SEC starter in Arkansas defensive back Joe Foucha, the future is looking bright for the Tigers.

Kelly and this staff have adapted to the new transfer portal rules, adding as much talent as possible during the offseason, hoping to get the Tigers back to the LSU standard of football they are more than capable of reaching in 2022.

Here are a few players who can make an immediate impact in Death Valley this upcoming season:

Noah Cain (RB)

The Penn State transfer and former highly touted recruit has the chance to come in and make noise early in this LSU running back room. With John Emery set to return for the Tigers after missing the 2021 season due to academic ineligibility, the talented back along with youngsters Corey Kiner, Josh Williams and Armoni Goodwin are all set to battle it out with Cain for RB1 duties.

Cain, who rushed for a Penn State freshman record eight touchdowns in his first year as a Nittany Lion in 2019, adds depth to an already promising running back room. After missing the 2020 season due to injury, Cain shook back in 2021, going for 350 yards on 106 carries while splitting reps with sophomore Keyvone Lee.

The former Nittany Lion has the experience and volume to make a push as the Tigers starter this season with so much unknown. The lack of touches from freshmen Kiner and Goodwin, along with Emery’s status up in the air, makes this LSU running back competition a fair fight this spring. Not to mention throwing sophomore Josh Williams in the mix who is more than capable of taking significant snaps.

The Penn State back has the chance to come in and make an immediate impact for the Tigers in his final two years of eligibility. An electric, powerful back with the ball in his hands, Cain’s experience looks to give him the edge come spring ball.

Miles Frazier (OL)

Arguably the most important transfer the Tigers landed this cycle, the Florida International offensive lineman looks to come in day one and give LSU a boost at a position that is set to have all fresh faces.

A position of need for Brian Kelly’s group, this offensive line has been a rollercoaster ride the last two seasons since winning the Joe Moore Award for the nation’s best line in 2019. Adding Miles Frazier and five-star Will Campbell is a start to getting this unit back to that level of play.

Frazier was one of the most sought-after athletes in the transfer portal, reeling in offers from Ohio State, Florida State, Texas A&M, along with numerous others. Ultimately selecting the Tigers, Frazier looks to come in and make an immediate impact for an LSU group that struggled to get anything going offensively in 2021.

Frazier played 648 total snaps as a second-year freshman for the Panthers this fall and was credited with a 69.4 pass blocking grade and a 78.5 run blocking grade with Pro Football Focus.

"You're looking at what their demeanor is," Kelly said of what he looks for in offensive linemen. "Playing that offensive line position requires a profile that I like to stick with. I'm not going to get into the specifics right now, but there's a demeanor, there's a profile. There's a brotherhood on that offensive line that we build, and that brotherhood is real.”

Joe Foucha (DB)

The Arkansas transfer brings more to the table than just elite ball hawking skills. The New Orleans native has a swagger about him that is sure to come in and bring the “DBU” level of play back to Tiger Stadium.

With a fully revamped defensive back room, Foucha’s electrifying play style and elite level of athleticism gives him the chance to step in and give key snaps immediately for the Tigers. A proven SEC caliber talent, his success at Arkansas is sure to translate to LSU.

Foucha finished the 2021 season with 72 total tackles, 32 solo tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception, five pass deflections and one forced fumble. In his career since 2018, Foucha has 230 total tackles, 100 solo tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four interceptions, 12 pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

Not just a force on the gridiron, Foucha is a well-respected player in the locker room as well, being one of five captains for the Razorbacks in 2021. Look for the New Orleans native and McDonogh 35 product to be a key piece to this LSU defense in 2022.