LSU 2021 Receiver Commit Jack Bech Another Athletic, Talented Prospect to Add to Class

On Sunday, the Tigers reeled in another talented local prospect when Jack Bech announced he would attend LSU. The big-bodied wide receiver will fit in nicely with what LSU likes to do within its passing game.

Hard to find 6-foot-2, 215-pound wide receivers that can really run. That’s exactly what LSU landed when it flipped 2021 recruit Jack Bech from Vanderbilt. Not many people really knew much about Bech prior to LSU offering on Oct. 24. The LSU coaching staff did, however, and that’s what matters.

There’s good reason for LSU to be happy it landed Bech. He’s earned the LSU offer. Also an excellent student that turned down the chance to go schools like Harvard and Princeton, Bech has been tearing up the competition this year.

Playing for Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More means playing against good programs. One of the latest contests came against Baton Rouge (Catholic), a program that’s known for producing elite players. Bech turned in 10 receptions, 224-yards and two touchdowns. Here’s one of the best clips from the game.

Bech charges out of his stance and eats up the cushion with the cornerback. He gave a small push off, ran a five-yard hitch route, and snatched the football like he owned it. Before the cornerback could grab at him, Bech spun towards the perimeter of the field and sprinted down the sideline.

His desire, wide receiver IQ and natural athleticism all factored into the play. That play alone will draw the attention of a college wide receiver coach.





This second play demonstrated Bech’s sheer speed, as well as his outstanding hand-eye coordination. Without ruining the play, just hit the video. It’s one of those plays that any LSU fan will want to watch multiple times.





Against Plaquemine, Bech registered five receptions for 110-yards and three touchdowns. While any of the five deserved to be in this third and final highlight, this particular catch earned top honors because it’s a great combination of wide receiver skill and his ability to use his intelligence.

Bech separated from the cornerback with a decisive inside move, but made it look like a slant pattern. Then, Bech cut directly across the field to further distance himself from the cornerback.

After the reception, he bullied the defensive back in front of him, and then juked the safety to run into the end zone. His intelligence helped to create space for the quarterback to throw the football, and Bech’s power and athleticism created the chance to score the touchdown.





It’s always nice when LSU can find in-state talent like Bech. He’s more likely to be loyal to LSU because he’s a player that’s just from nearby Lafayette. As for his specific position at LSU, that’s debatable.

LSU is certainly not void of wide receiver talent. Therefore, Bech will have to earn his playing time. He could play at least two different places within the wide receiver grouping. Bech fits the big-bodied boundary wide receiver position. To play that spot, a receiver needs to be quite talented, but also a student of the game.

That position often draws a truly elite cornerback because it’s one-on-one for much of the evening. Bech is a physical player with good speed, so he’s capable of making that transition to the college level and going up against top-notch cornerbacks.

Now, could he play in the slot or to the wide side of the field? Absolutely. Perhaps Bech will learn multiple positions for LSU. Time will tell. He’s really quick so the slot position could be interesting, if even in spurts. Here’s a link to all of Bech’s highlights.

Stay locked into LSU Country as the Tigers finish out their fantastic 2021 recruiting class.