LSU Football Trainer Jack Marucci Transitioning to Director of Performance Innovation

LSU is in the market for another key position on its staff. On Wednesday the program announced that longtime Director of Athletic Training Jack Marucci, would be transitioning to a new role within the athletic department.

Marucci will take over as Director of Performance Innovation for the program, where his primary focus will be to hone in on technological advances in sports science to improve the Tigers performance on and off the field.

“Jack has always had a knack for innovation, and this new position will allow for his groundbreaking ideas to be taken advantage of by our student-athletes across all sports,” athleric director Scorr Woodward said in a statement. “At LSU, we are committed to elite athletics and providing the opportunity for our student-athletes to compete at the highest level.

In his replacement as athletic trainer for the football team, The Advocate is reporting that the Tigers have honed in on Beau Lowery, the director of sports medicine with the New Orleans Saints as the leading candidate.

Over the years Marucci has proven to be one of the most innovative minds in all of sports. He's been the spearhead behind various advancements in sports medicine, including a 17-year study that helped cut down the recovery time from an ACL injury nearly twice as fast.

Marucci has also been a part of studies that touch on athletes’ processing and reaction times as well as various charater studies of past teams that have helped him project what kind of season the Tigers would have.

One major recent innovative piece of technology he helped bring to the forefront at LSU was Perch, a velocity based training mechanism which helped tailor an athlete's workout schedule to his own weight and body type. We took a deep dive into the innovative technology last year right before the team arrived on campus for summer workouts after being away for three months because of COVID-19.

“Jack is the most innovative trainer I have ever worked with,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “He was an integral part of building the culture of our championship program, and he will be a tremendous asset to us in his new role. His ability to take cutting edge technology, and use it to study performance in order to help us develop our players, is the best in the nation.

“We are very fortunate because LSU has allowed us to do these types of studies and explore how the science of sports can be beneficial to us,” Marucci said. “Every study we have done has had the full support of Coach Orgeron. He understands the importance of these studies and they use the data that we provide him. It keeps you motivated and makes you eager to find the next opportunity that can give us an edge.

Photo courtesy of LSUsports.