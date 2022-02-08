Ja'Marr Chase Rewriting Rookie History Books As Super Bowl Approaches

For Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase, his first season in the NFL has been nothing short of spectacular. After opting out of his junior season at LSU, the expectations were Offensive Rookie of the Year or bust following his dominant career in Death Valley. It’s safe to say Chase exceeded the lofty goals people put in place for him.

As he prepares for a Super Bowl appearance in his rookie campaign, it doesn’t get much better than this. Pairing up with Joe Burrow couldn’t have been scripted any better. Now the two get to continue to show the world this Burrow to Chase connection deserves to be recognized as one of the most lethal tandems in the entire league.

For Chase, his first snaps in a Bengals uniform didn’t quite go as planned. With many ready to label him a bust off of continuous drops throughout preseason, Chase fed off the critics and showcased just about every trait one could ask for from a receiver. He remained confident in his abilities and put the lackluster preseason drops behind him.

“I knew what I could do already,” Chase said. “Not much proving that I needed to do. I’m not really worried about too much. As long as I play my game, make sure no one is trying to take me out and distract me. That’s my main focus, make sure I’m doing my job.”

Chase’s LSU brothers, namely Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Odell Beckham Jr., have been watching closely. They expected this from him. To come into the league and put the entire NFL on notice right out the gate. Chase’s success wasn’t luck, it was destined.

“Not really surprised,” Beckham Jr. said on Chase’s instant success. “He’s someone I’ve watched closely at LSU and just the things he was able to do. And it wasn’t like just because of the offense, or the coordinators, he’s an elite guy. It’s truly amazing what he’s done as a rookie, but it just doesn’t surprise me; he’s a big physical receiver, so I’m just very happy for him just to be able to see him in his rookie year make it to the Super Bowl. So, I’m sure this is everything he’s dreamed of.”

Both Chase and Beckham Jr. had the chance to sharpen their skillset in one of the most challenging conferences in all of college football: the SEC. To which Chase gives much of his instant impact success to.

“They say the SEC is the best conference in college,” Chase said. “The best setup for you so when you get to the NFL it’s much easier. It made an impact on me. It helped me a lot. It’s showing as my rookie year went by.”

Carrying his success into the postseason, Chase’s legendary first year continues. Living out his dreams as a child and soaking in every moment, it’s been more than he could have ever imagined.

“It’s a moment in my life that I have dreamed of my whole life,” Chase said. “A moment that I’m excited for. It’s just living in the moment at the moment. Just making sure that I’m enjoying it… It’s a dream come true. This is what I’ve been dreaming for since I was a little kid. The feeling is unexplainable.”

The Tigers will be well-represented in Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup. From Beckham Jr. and Andrew Whitworth suiting up for the Los Angeles Rams to Chase, Burrow and Tyler Shelvin leading the Bengals, a myriad of LSU standouts will be living out their dreams.

As Chase and Burrow continuing sharpening their skillsets leading up to Sunday. It’s safe to say Tiger fans will be rooting for Chase to continue his dominant rooking campaign and come out on top with a Super Bowl ring.