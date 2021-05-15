Ja'Marr Chase Talks Adjusting to NFL, When He Hopes to Connect With LSU Teammate Joe Burrow

Ja'Marr Chase is one practice into his NFL career as the Cincinnati Bengals kicked off rookie mini camp on May 14.

The LSU rookie receiver is set to draw plenty of headlines this offseason alongside long time teammate Joe Burrow, who's currently recovering from in season knee surgery on a torn ACL. The two have yet to connect in person since Chase's arrival in Cincinnati but Chase expects they'll get together sometime in the not too distant future.

"I'm pretty sure that'll happen soon, I'll call him and grab some food but I'm pretty sure he'll show me around sooner or later," Chase said. "Me and Joe haven't thrown routes but I'm pretty sure we'll do that pretty soon. But first I had to take care of the film and on field work."



Chase is hard at work learning the terminolgy and schemes behind what the Bengals are trying to orchastrate with the offense. When Cincinnati brought in Burrow a year ago, it devised its scheme around Burrow's strengths and that includes some of what he ran while at LSU with Chase.

The first year receiver has already noticed some of the same schemes within the Bengals offense that he ran while at LSU but it's just about understanding the different vocabulary.

"It was a good learning step. We got a lot accomplished but it's the first time learning something new," Chase said. "I learned the new offense, my splits, there's a whole different way in the NFL so we gotta know what the splits are, what the route is so all of that plays a big part."

Of course Chase and Burrow aren't the only former Tigers who will be reuniting in Cincinnati. Defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin was drafted in the fourth round and was a part of rookie minicamp with Chase.

"I didn't get to see too much of him today, I was focusing on the offensive side of the ball but I know T [Shelvin] is gonna get the job done," Chase said. "He's a very aggressive player and he can get double teamed and still beat it."

At the end of the day, Chase hasn't been a part of a professional training setting in well over a year, which has been the biggest adjustment for him during day one of practice.

"Just to get my feel back of football, to get very comfortable again," Chase said. "Going back with Joe, catching overhead passes, jugs machine, all of the fundamentals of football I just want to get down pat again. That will come over time with a routine."