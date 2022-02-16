Why CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse Could Be Most Valuable Offseason Addition for LSU

The Tigers reeled in a myriad of talented transfers during head coach Brian Kelly’s first offseason at the helm of LSU football, but former Oklahoma State cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse sits atop the list of immediate impact players for this group.

Losing four corners who made starts last season in Derek Stingley Jr., Elias Ricks, Dwight McGlothern and Cordale Flott, there’s a huge void to fill in the secondary. Insert Bernard-Converse.

The 2021 First-Team All-Big 12 selection will return to his home state to rep the purple and gold, looking to elevate his game against SEC talent. This past season Bernard-Converse accounted for 51 total tackles, two TFLs, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended. Along with an impressive PFF grade of 75.8.

His versatility is a piece of his game that will provide the Tigers some flexibility in coverage. An impressive boundary cornerback, Bernard also has the ability to play in the slot and box, a surefire way to separate himself as the top corner on Matt House’s defense.

Starting 47 consecutive games for the Cowboys, his consistent production on the field brings a much-needed safety net for the Tigers, who have battled injuries and opt-outs over the last few seasons in the secondary.

Using his extra year of eligibility to play in Death Valley, Bernard-Converse delivers a savvy veteran to the locker room. Coach Kelly detailed the key addition to this roster once pen touched paper for LSU.

“A steady, established veteran with a nose for the ball and exceptional cover skills, Jarrick always delivers," Kelly wrote on social media. "The combination of leadership and talent he will bring to our locker room and to our secondary improves us immediately."

Bernard-Converse’s playstyle is rare for a cornerback. Using his length and physicality to give wide receivers difficulties is different than your traditional finesse corner. Playing along the outside and putting receivers in challenging situations to go up and get the ball, his long arms consistently break up passes.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bernard-Converse allowed just 50% of his targets to be caught. Of those 36 receptions, he allows 2.9 yards after the catch per reception. Needless to say, his ability to limit explosive plays is what makes him so special. To keep offenses in check and play to his strengths has given the former Oklahoma State standout success to this point.

This revamped LSU secondary has the chance to be special this fall with an influx of high caliber talent coming in through the transfer portal. Not to mention 2022 signees Laterrance Welch and Jordan Allen prepared showcase what they’re about this summer.

It’s no secret Bernard-Converse has the chance to be the Tigers top corner, but his mix of length and physicality could put him in position to be one of the top cornerbacks in the entire SEC.

Already a dominant athlete in the Big 12, his playstyle is sure to carry over against the elite wide outs on the Tigers schedule. Look for Bernard-Converse to utilize his advanced tools to bring back the “DBU” swagger for LSU’s secondary this fall.