    December 21, 2021
    LSU's Justin Jefferson Named to Second Straight Pro Bowl Appearance

    Jefferson named to pro bowl for second time after passing Randy Moss for most catches through two seasons in NFL history
    In just two seasons in the NFL, former LSU receiver Justin Jefferson is taking the league by storm. He's already become one of the elite pass catchers in the game and on Monday was named to his second straight Pro Bowl appearance. 

    The second year receiver for the Minnesota Vikings is once again putting up video level numbers in 2021, hauling 89 catches for 1,335 yards and nine touchdowns with still three games to go in the regular season. With 2,735 career yards in two seasons, Jefferson needs just 21 more to surpass fellow LSU alum Odell Beckham Jr. for the most yards by a receiver through two seasons. 

    Jefferson's 1,400 yards in 2020 is the most by a rookie during the Super Bowl era. He also caught 88 passes as a rookie in 2020, surpassing Randy Moss in Vikings history for the most receptions by a rookie receiver. 

    Moss was even on sight to tell Jefferson he would be playing in his second straight pro bowl.

    "That's a dream of mine, having my second consecutive year in the pro bowl is definitely an honor for me," Jefferson said. "Having that pregame moment with Randy was special."

    Jefferson has always had a knack for catching plenty of footballs. During the Tigers' run to a 2019 national championship, Jefferson brought in 111 receptions in 15 games for the purple and gold, ranking No. 3 in SEC history. 

    He's currently No. 2 in the league in yards and top five in touchdowns as well. A second-team All-Pro selection as a rookie, there's little doubt with the season Jefferson is having in 2021 that honor will be right around the corner. 

