Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Continue Magnificent Start to 2021 Season

The chemistry between former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase has been in full effect to start the 2021 season. The two connected on near 50-yard touchdowns in each of the first two games and continued that success into a week three road win against Pittsburgh.

The two combined for four catches, 65 yards and two touchdowns in the Bengals win, including a 34-yard touchdown bomb in the second quarter.

With Sunday's most recent performance the two have now hooked up for 11 catches, 220 yards and four touchdowns in the first three games of the season. Chase became the youngest player in NFL history to post four touchdowns in his first three NFL games and the only player ever to post a 30+ yard touchdown in each of his three games.

In talking about the most recent 30-yard hookup for a touchdown, Burrow said that Chase approached him prior to the play and told him to 'just throw it up.'

"Ja'Marr came to me before that play and he was like 'Just throw it up to me, just throw it.' So I was like OK, I'll just throw it up and he went and got it," Burrow said. "I thought the corner (James) Pierre had pretty good coverage. but Ja'Marr just out-physicaled him and got to the ball. That's why you draft a guy like that to make those plays."

Burrow threw for 172 yards and three touchdowns in the win and the Bengals have now set themselves up for success with a 2-1 start to the season.

"It's an exciting time to be a Bengal, to be a Bengals fan and we're just going to keep this thing rolling," Burrow said. "You continue to build the winning culture and we're starting to understand how to win."