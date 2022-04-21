How LSU RB John Emery Grew From Difficult Setback in Football Career

John Emery was in a tough, often times dark place in 2021 as he grappled with multiple family hardships over the last two years. First, it was his grandmother who passed away followed by the hospitalization of his stepfather due to COVID-19 complications.

But in September of 2021, just days before the LSU regular season began, Emery learned he wouldn't be eligible for the Tigers' football season. He had fallen behind on his academics and with multiple waivers ultimately denied to get him eligible, had to come to grips with a very difficult setback in his football career.

Missing an entire year of football forced Emery to rethink and rededicate himself to not only the game but his academics as well. There were difficult days but along the way Emery learned some valuable life lessons and all indications are he's grown immensely in the last several months to return to the field.

"I can't deny it was hurtful but I did take it as a lesson. I had to realize that I still had to take it as a lesson and opportunity to play," Emery said. "That helped me grow. That's one of the worst things I've ever dealt with in my career and I couldn't be out there with my teammates. It was embarrassing but I grew and I had a lot of people that were on my side and helped me get through the process."

What was most difficult to really comprehend was how well Emery was playing and how much of an impact he was expected to have on last season. One of the breakout stars of fall camp in 2021, Emery was expected to share a ton of the workload with Tyrion Davis-Price after it appeared that both had finally taken that step to fulfill their potential in college.

However, it was only Davis-Price who was able to carry out his improvements on the field and it certainly took a toll on Emery who couldn't be out there with his teammates during a second straight .500 regular season.

"I was healthy and could've been out there in any game and played, that was the most frustrating thing about it," Emery said. "But I'm just ready to build as a person, as a teammate and just focus on the present day and just growing."

But much like last fall, Emery has attacked the last several months with a new mindset and has really impressed this new coaching staff with a renewed focus not just on the field but in the classroom as well. He spent much of last fall and the early months of the Brian Kelly era rededicating himself to academics while improving as a player.

He was still working out in the facility and practicing with the team while he awaited word on his eligibility appeals and was able to start getting his grades back up in the process. When Kelly took the job he laid out a plan for most of the players and he wasn't sure how Emery would respond to some of the criteria and responsibilities that came with playing for the Tigers.

But instead Kelly has mentioned multiple times how impressed he's been with Emery's turnaround since he arrived and is confident as ever that the now junior back will be able to help the Tigers in a big way come fall.

"This new staff with coach Kelly, coach Wilson, everybody really, we all in it," Emery said. "They're holding me accountable, everybody is being held accountable and I really grew up a lot throughout this process especially since last year. I want to become a better person and a better man on and off the field. I'm a better student of the game and I did grow as a player and a person and it feels good.

"I think he's not as distracted. He's focused on what's most important, and what is most important is his academics and football," Kelly said. "I'm really proud of the progress that he has made since my short time here and making that happen. I think we're gonna see him play for us this fall because of that, and that's all on him. He had to make that decision, and good for him."

As a result of all the improvements he's made on himself, he's also enjoying some of the most consistent performances on the practice field that have led to growing confidence within the coaching staff. An ankle injury suffered last week derailed his strong spring to some extent but he's already out of a walking boot and should be back on the field soon, though he did note he still wants to play it safe.

There's no doubt Emery will be a key piece of this backfield should he stay focused and consistent this offseason for the Tigers. His improvements on the field extend to being a more physical back who isn't shying away from contact anymore, making him more of an all around back who should be able to contribute in a number of ways this fall.

"I honestly feel I've gotten better as a student of the game, becoming a power back. I used to be a shifty back who avoided a lot of contact and now I can do it all," Emery said. "Running hard, day by day I'm improving in all areas because now in today's offense you gotta be able to be a third down back, every down back. I do believe I've improved as being a power back and being versatile."