LSU Receiver Justin Jefferson Reacts to NFL Rookie Record for Receiving Yards

Former LSU receiver Justin Jefferson capped off his rookie NFL season in historic fashion for the Minnesota Vikings. Jefferson caught seven passes for 112 yards on Sunday afternoon against the Detroit Lions to not only pass Randy Moss in Vikings history for most receiving yards, but Anquan Boldin for the most receiving yards by a rookie in NFL history.

With his 86 catches on the season, Jefferson surpassed Randy Moss in Vikings franchise history for the most receptions by a rookie receiver. Jefferson has always had a knack for catching plenty of footballs. During the Tigers' run to a 2019 national championship, Jefferson brought in 111 receptions in 15 games for the purple and gold, ranking No. 3 in SEC history.

Wearing custom cleats that honored Moss' previous record, Jefferson's 1,400 yards is the most by a rookie during the Super Bowl era.

"It's an honor to break Randy Moss' record," Jefferson said. "Him being a Hall of Famer and him just being so dominant in this league, so to break his record is truly a blessing. It's truly crazy to be in this position. The cleats, I had to honor him. I had a good chance to break the record today, so I had to put him on the cleats. I gotta get him to sign them so I can put them in my trophy case."

The fifth receiver taken out of the 2020 draft class, Jefferson had his name called behind Henry Ruggs, CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy and Jalen Reagor in last April's draft.

The rookie out of LSU is likely on a short list of names for Offensive Rookie of the Year that includes San Diego Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson. Jefferson's odds currently lie behind Herbert on a number of sports betting sites but not by much.

"If I'm lucky enough to win the [Offensive] Rookie of the Year then I'll be grateful for that, and I'll be putting that up on my awards wall, Jefferson said.

"It's crazy to say I grew up watching players all over the league doing the same stuff that I'm doing now. To actually be in the position that I watched and doing the things I dreamt of doing my whole life, man, it's really unbelievable. It doesn't even feel real to me."