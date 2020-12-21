Tigers in the Pros: LSU Receiver Justin Jefferson Sets Record With Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson may have been the fifth receiver taken from this past year's NFL Draft but he's making all five of those teams look silly in his rookie campaign with the Minnesota Vikings. On Sunday afternoon, Jefferson continued his historic first season with an eight catch performance for 108 yards that passed one of the all time greats.

With his now 73 catches on the season, Jefferson surpasses Randy Moss in Vikings franchise history for the most receptions by a rookie receiver. His 1,182 yards also sits just behind Moss, who recorded 1,313 during his 1998 rookie season that also included 17 touchdowns.

"I didn't even know I was that close to him," Jefferson said early last week. "But that's pretty exciting to [potentially] beat him in receptions and be No. 1 on the board. I'm excited for that. Hopefully I can beat his yards record also."

Jefferson has always had a knack for catching plenty of footballs. During the Tigers' run to a 2019 national championship, Jefferson brought in 111 receptions in 15 games for the purple and gold, ranking No. 3 in SEC history.

The rookie out of LSU is likely on a shortlist that includes San Diego Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Jefferson's odds currently lie behind Herbert on a number of sports betting sites but not by much.

Heading into this last weekend he was a 9/2 favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award on Vegas Insider.