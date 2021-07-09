Kayshon Boutte Ready to Put Country on Notice During 2021 Season for LSU Football

After putting the country on notice his freshman season, Kayshon Boutte is ready to step into the role of WR1 in Jake Peetz’ new offensive scheme this fall. The freshman All-American was a significant bright spot in a dull 2020-21 season for the Tigers, showing promise for years to come.

With preseason accolades starting to roll out, Boutte has seen his name in the category of potential breakout stars to headline a loaded college football class. With no Ja’Marr Chase or Terrace Marshall in the mix, Boutte is surely going to step into the role as the No. 1 guy given his incredible speed and playmaking ability as a downhill threat.

“Last year, I think the things I did best was speed and get out of my breaks,” Boutte said during the Tigers spring camp. “And this season I’m focusing on being more physical and better at my route running and blocking.”

As a true-freshman, Boutte caught 45 passes for a team high 735 yards and five touchdowns. With Jake Peetz taking over, Boutte will see himself lined up all over the field and making an impact not just on the outside, but in the slot and sometimes in the backfield as well.

"I find myself in many different places. Coach Peetz came in and moved me around,” Boutte said during spring. “Last year I played mainly X, just X. This year I'm different, X, Z, backfield, I do it different. I like that he came in and changed the style."

As part of the revamped coaching staff coming in this season, there is a newfound energy within this locker room as each player is playing for one another. With a productive and competitive spring, this group continues to get closer as the team preps for UCLA on Sept. 4th.

Boutte’s athleticism makes him just about as versatile of an offensive threat there is in the entire country and adding Jake Peetz’ deep bag of plays, it’s a given that Boutte will line up in multiple places on the field, giving defenses problems all season.

It’s no secret the Tigers have deep lineage in the NFL at the wide receiver position. Right now, Odell Beckham, Jr., Jarvis Landry, D.J. Chark and Russell Gage are veterans in the league showing out with Justin Jefferson making a huge impact as a rookie last season. With Chase and Marshall looking to do the same, Boutte looks to follow in the footsteps of these LSU greats.

Boutte is leading the charge and the Tigers look to put themselves in the national championship conversation after a slow 2020-21 season. As Boutte continues to get more comfortable as the main focal point in this LSU scheme, Tiger fans can prepare to see him step into the role of the next great receiver out of Death Valley.