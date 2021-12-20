How LSU's Brian Kelly, Brad Davis Are Coordinating Bowl Game Preparation

LSU interim head coach Brad Davis has really gotten the chance to understand head coach Brian Kelly and his vision for this Tigers program.

Davis has been retained by Kelly and the two have had the chance to combine forces heading into the TaxAct Texas Bowl.

With the winning pedigree Kelly has, Davis has been soaking in as much knowledge as possible, looking to continue evolving into the great coach he has become. Davis was asked what it’s like working alongside Kelly as they get their feet wet game planning for the Tigers Jan. 4 bowl game.

“You look at Coach Kelly and all that he’s accomplished in his career as a head coach is nothing short of phenomenal," Davis said. "He’s had success, but more importantly he has had consistent success. In the time I’ve gotten to spend with him conversing about what his plan looks like, I’m really excited for our players. I’m really excited for LSU football. I think our players are going to love what we’re doing and how we’re doing it. I’m excited to be part of it. I'm excited to fulfill all the expectations coach has for us.”

It’s clear Davis has been impressed with the game plan Kelly has brought to Baton Rouge. After jumping through their first hurdle in early signing day, the Tigers were capable of reeling in incredible talent despite Kelly taking over the team just a few weeks ago.

The philosophy of Kelly and his recruitment plan aligns with what this LSU program is looking to accomplish. Bringing in high character guys who have bought into the vision of Kelly, Davis harped on the recruiting regimen of the Tigers over the last few weeks with Kelly leading the charge.

“Coach Kelly, his program philosophy, and I feel great about it, I think the guys we're going to bring in are going to be great representations of LSU football, high character, talented athletes who value education and so, we are incredibly excited to bring in a great group of, future champions here at LSU,” Davis said. “So we can't wait to show off to the world of guys that are going to be a part of our future going forward.”

It’s been a small sample size with Kelly at the helm of this program, but the people he has been around to this point have been impressed. Even with Davis taking over interim duties until the season ends, the two working hand in hand has been a key piece to this team beginning a new era of football.

Kelly’s consistency throughout his career is a piece of his résumé that LSU athletic director Scott Woodward took into account when making this hire. With Kelly bought into this program and looking to translate his success to Death Valley, it’ll be quite the ride for Davis as he learns from one of the best to do it.

“I could not be more excited to join a program with the commitment to excellence, rich traditions, and unrivaled pride and passion of LSU Football,” Kelly said. “I am fully committed to recruiting, developing, and graduating elite student-athletes, winning championships, and working together with our administration to make Louisiana proud. Our potential is unlimited, and I cannot wait to call Baton Rouge home.”