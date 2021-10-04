If There's One Constant to LSU's 2021 Season, It's Been the Leg of Kicker Cade York

York has been a strength for LSU's team for two years, has been perfect in 2021 start

If there's been one constant for LSU to hang its hat on five games into the season, it's been the leg of junior kicker Cade York. York has been perfect this season and stuffed the stat sheet against Auburn when LSU was not able to convert in the redzone.

In the purple and gold's 24-19 loss to Auburn on Saturday, York went 4-of-4 on his field goal attempts, with a long of 52 yards and also converted from 33, 26 and 22 yards out. York is now a perfect 8-of-8 on field goal attempts and has also knocked in all 18 extra points this season for the Tigers.

Without the leg of York, there's no way LSU would've had a chance to keep the Auburn game close. The offense would put together strong starts to drives but couldn't capitalize because of penalties and a one dimensional scheme that saw Auburn actually drop nine players in coverage towards the end of the contest.

York has been one of the most dominant kickers in college football this season and will undoubtedly be on a short list for the Lou Groza Award, going to the nation's best kicker at the end of the season. Dating back to last season, York has made 26-of-29 of field goals and knocked through all 54 of his extra points.

If he continues on this trajectory it wouldn't be a bit surprising to see York leave for the NFL after this season. He undoubtedly has the leg for it as he's drilled kicks of 57 and 56 yards in his career with plenty of room to spare. During pregame warmups, York can be seen consistently knocking in kicks from upwards of 60 yards.

Being able to do more than just kick field goals will be rquired at the next level. The lone time York was asked to kickoff this season, he booted the kick into the stands so the leg strength is definitely there.

Turning pro after this season is a thought that has certainly crept into York's mind as he continues this rise but assures he's only focused on being there for this LSU team when called upon.

"Of course the questions have been asked and it's certainly crossed my mind. Opportunities like the NFL only come to those who perform well and if it continues like this it'll be a chance," York said.