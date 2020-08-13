LSUCountry
LSU Football 2021 Defensive End Target Korey Foreman SI All-American Player Profile

Glen West

If there's one position that LSU has knocked out of the park in the 2021 recruiting class it's been the defensive line. The Tigers have secured commitments from defensive ends Landon Jackson, Naquan Brown, Saivion Jones and Keanu Koht as well as defensive tackle Anthony Hundley.

But with SI All-American's top ranked interior defensive lineman still on the board and considering LSU, the Tigers would love to add another elite prospect to the group. Korey Foreman is one of the nation's elite prospects remaining and last month he narrowed his list down to seven schools.

A visit to Baton Rouge sometime in the fall would be huge for LSU’s recruitment of Foreman as he has not yet been on campus for a visit. Back in June, Foreman told 247Sports that the Tigers were one of two schools he talks to every day and that he loves the program.

“The two schools in the south recruiting me the hardest right now are LSU and Georgia,” Foreman told 247Sports. “I really want to get out and visit as many times as I can so I can get a good feel for the place.”

One of the story lines revolving around Foreman's LSU recruitment is his close relationship with top Louisiana recruit Maason Smith. The two have reportedly discussed playing with one another though the prospects of two players of their caliber making such a decision is quite rare. 

Here is the SI All-American player profile and scouting report on Foreman.

Frame: Long and muscular on a well-distributed frame. Some room to add mass dependent on position.

Athleticism: Elite lateral quickness and has a bounce to his first step that lets him get inside or outside of his blocker with relative ease. He's so strong that when he uses his hands to separate himself from a lineman, he's usually throwing the lineman to the ground, or at the very least, several feet away from him. Long strider who can hold up in space, running well relative to size.

Instincts: Comes off of the football with good lean and leverage. Strong motor and makes a lot of secondary plays as he chases down ball carriers laterally. Has a nose for the ball and attacks with controlled approach. Swift enough to dip in and out of holes versus minimal contact in the wash.

Polish: Technician on the defensive line. One of the aspects of his game that shows so prominently is his ability to stand up his blocker, read the play, and quickly disengage. Most comfortable at defensive end, but he can be seen at tackle and as a stand up outside linebacker depending on scheme. Effective wide on the line, coming out of four-point stance, too, with strong power and hands attacking regardless of alignment.

Bottom Line: Foreman has the profile, athleticism and polish of a potential No. 1 NFL Draft pick along the defensive front. He is a three-down performer who fits multiple defensive schemes at multiple positions, with the chance to be elite at any one of them. His presence should command double teams for the rest of his football career.

