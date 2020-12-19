LSU Football Lands Commitment from 2022 Receiver Aaron Anderson

FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Anderson becomes seventh commitment of the class, second receiver joining Decoldest Crawford
LSU offered Edna Karr wide receiver Aaron Anderson on Saturday morning and just hours later the New Orleans native committed to the purple and gold. Anderson becomes the seventh commitment of the 2022 class for Ed Orgeron and company. The news was first reported by Rivals.

Standing at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, Anderson joins a growing list of 2022 commitments that includes quarterback Walker Howard, receiver Decoldest Crawford, guard Lucas Taylor, defensive tackle Shone Washington and safeties Bryce Anderson and Bryan Allen. 

The addition of Anderson to the receiver room adds to an already talented crowd that includes Kayson Boutte, Koy Moore, Jaray Jenkins, Chris Hilton, Deion Smith, Jach Bech and Malik Nabers. Anderson is currently teammates with a number of LSU targets in the 2022 class, including defensive tackle Tygee Hill.

It’s a loaded 2022 class in Louisiana, headlined by offensive tackle Will Campbell, receiver Shazz Preston and running back Le’veon Moss. The grind never stops I  recruiting and the Tigers have already put together a strong start to 2022.

The Tigers of course are coming off a fantastic signing class in the 2021 Early Signing Period, signing 19 new players with an emphasis at receiver, defensive line and safety. Orgeron said that it's been a strong start but that the program needs a great finish to close the class. 

"These guys are gonna help, the skill is unbelievable, the defensive line we have," Orgeron said. "We feel good about how we're gonna finish. We have some outstanding prospects on the offensive line that we think we're in very good shape with. But we've gotta finish and close strong."

