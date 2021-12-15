Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    2022 Defensive End Quency Wiggins Signs With LSU Football

    Wiggins addition gives LSU 12 commits to kick off early signing period with more important additions on the way
    LSU football picked up a second commitment in nearly five months as the Tigers secured a pledge from local defensive end Quency Wiggins to kick off the early signing period. 

    Wiggins becomes the 12th commit of the 2022 class with the early signing period starting and the hope of many more to come for the Tigers. Wiggins, a 6-foot-6, 274-pound edge rusher out of Madison Prep High School, is coming off a phenomenal senior season and will sign with the program. 

    Drawing a huge raucous from the crowd at Madison Prep, Wiggins even pulled out an Alabama hat and tossed it aside before ultimately putting on the Tigers cap. 

    A strong, athletic defensive end prospect, Wiggins chose LSU over Florida and Alabama, ultimately electing to stay close to home in Baton Rouge and is the third defensive line recruit of the 2022 class for the Tigers. LSU does have two interior line commits in Tygee Hill and Fitzgerald West as a part of the 2022 class but Wiggins is the first pure edge rusher to join. 

    He's one of those instant impact kind of players that LSU can start training up in the spring and potentially be a rotational piece with some of the Tigers' veterans like Andre Anthony and Ali Gaye expected to move on. 

    This also marks the first big move of the Brian Kelly era, who has worked tirelessly the last few weeks to assemble the best possible class ahead of the early signing period. Kelly also received big news Sunday night when quarterback Walker Howard officially reaffirmed his commitment to the program ahead of Wednesday's signing period and signed earlier this morning.

    The work is just getting started for this group as top Louisiana targets like receiver Shazz Preston and safety Jordan Allen are both expected to make final decisions on Wednesday. 

