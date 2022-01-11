LSU Lands Commitment from ULL Cornerback Transfer Mekhi Garner

On the same afternoon LSU lost another talented defensive back to the transfer portal, Brian Kelly and company made a big splash to end the day, earning a commitment from ULL transfer cornerback Mekhi Garner.

Garner, who spent the last three seasons with the Rajun Cajuns, has two years of eligibility left after starting the last two seasons at ULL. During that time, Garner has racked up 58 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, 15 passes defended and three interceptions.

He'll immediately he able to come in and help boost a cornerback room that is extremely bare after the most recent departure of Dwight McGlothern to the transfer portal. In addition to McGlothern, LSU has watched Elias Ricks transfer to Alabama while Derek Stingley and Cordale Flott declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The lone returning cornerbacks on the roster at this time are Raydarious Jones and Damarius McGhee. The program has also signed cornerback Laterrance Welch to the 2022 class but those are currently the only three cornerbacks on the roster.

Kelly has also brought in Kerry Cooks and Robert Steeples to fill the void of Corey Raymond and help coach the secondary, both of whom have strong backgrounds at developing talent. With two seasons of college ball potentially left, Garner has strong potential to help lead this group from the start.

Most of the depth LSU currently has in its secondary lies at safety, headlined by Jay Ward, Sage Ryan, Derrick Davis, Major Burns and Matthew Langlois. It's highly unlikely Kelly doesn't continue to attack the transfer portal for more cornerback help but landing a talented, experienced corner like Garner is a strong start to rebuilding this group.